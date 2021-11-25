RPD vs WHU Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For UEFA Europa League 2021-22 between Rapid Wien vs West Ham United: West Ham United will aim to confirm the top spot in Group H of the UEFA Europa League 2021-22 when they travel to the Allianz Stadion to take on hosts Rapid Wein on Thursday, November 25. The home team have endured a disappointing group stage campaign thus far in the UEFA Europa League, having won just one of their first four games.

They are currently at the bottom of Group H standings and will need these crucial three points from this encounter to stand any chance of progressing into the next round. However, Dietmar Kuhbauer’s men head into this match on the back of a 1-0 win over ten-man Altach in the Austrian Bundesliga.

West Ham United, on the other hand, have been in fine touch this term, although they lost their most recent outing 1-0 to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League. But in the Europa League, the Hammers are placed atop Group H and certain to feature in the competition’s knockout phase. However, they will need a win here to confirm their status as group winners.

Both sides have faced each other once before in the UEFA Europa League, the Hammers defeated their opponents 2-0 in the reverse fixture at the London Stadium last month.

UEFA Europa League 2021-22, RPD vs WHU Live Streaming and Telecast

Select matches of the UEFA Europa League 2021-22 season will broadcast live on Sony Sports Network channels in India. Live streaming will be available on Sony’s digital platform SonyLIV and JioTV as well.

UEFA Europa League 2021-22RPD vs WHU, Match Details

The match will be played on Thursday, November 25 at Allianz Stadion, in Wein, Austria. The game will kick-off at 11:15 PM IST.

RPD vs WHU Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Michail Antonio

Vice-Captain: Taxiarchis Fountas

Goalkeeper: Paul Gartier

Defenders: Filip Stojkovic, Issa Diop, Kurt Zouma, Vladimir Coufal

Midfielders: Andriy Yarmolenko, Manuel Lanzini, Tomas Soucek

Strikers: Ercan Kara, Michail Antonio, Taxiarchis Fountas

RPD vs WHU Probable XIs

Rapid Wien: Paul Gartler, Filip Stojkovic, Emanuel Aiwu, Martin Moormann, Maximilian Ullmann, Srdan Grahovac, Robert Ljubicic, Taxiarchis Fountas, Christoph Knasmullner, Thierno Ballo, Ercan Kara

West Ham United: Alphonse Areola, Vladimir Coufal, Issa Diop, Kurt Zouma, Arthur Masuaku, Alex Kral, Tomas Soucek, Andriy Yarmolenko, Nikola Vlasic, Manuel Lanzini, Michail Antonio

