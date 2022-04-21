RS vs BAR Dream11 Team Prediction: Real Sociedad vs Barcelona check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today's La Liga 2021-22 RS vs BAR match, April 22, Reale Arena, 1:00 am IST

RS vs BAR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s La Liga 2021-22 match between Real Sociedad and Barcelona: Barcelona will be determined to claim full three points against Real Sociedad in order to keep the pressure intact on table-toppers Real Madrid. Barcelona and Real Sociedad are slated to face each other on April 22 at 1 am in Sociedad’s home turf.

In their last La Liga match, Barca had a terrible outing as they had to suffer a shocking 0-1 defeat against Cadiz at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona have till now won 17 matches out of 31 games in La Liga and they find themselves at third spot in the La Liga points table. Barcelona did manage to secure a convincing 0-4 victory against Real Madrid last month but things have changed a lot since then.

Barcelona recently crashed out of the Europa League, so a respectable finish in the domestic league will surely turn out to be a huge consolation for the Barca fans and supporters.

On the other hand, Real Sociedad have been in fine form in La Liga recently and Imanol Alguacil’s men will be hoping to extend their unbeaten streak in La Liga to eight games when they will take on Barcelona on April 22.

Ahead of the match between Real Sociedad and Barcelona; here is everything you need to know:

RS vs BAR Telecast

The Sports 18 channel has the broadcasting right for Real Sociedad vs Barcelona match.

RS vs BAR Live Streaming

The match between Real Sociedad and Barcelona is available to be streamed live on the Voot app.

RS vs BAR Match Details

The RS vs BAR match will be played at the Reale Arena on Friday, April 22, at 1:00 AM IST.

RS vs BAR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Frenkie De Jong

Vice-Captain: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Suggested Playing XI for RS vs BAR Dream11 Fantasy Football:

Goalkeeper: Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Defenders: Jordi Alba, Robin Le Normand, Diego Rico, Dani Alves

Midfielders: Mikel Merino, Ousmane Dembele, Frenkie De Jong, Pablo Gavira

Forwards: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexander Isak

Real Sociedad vs Barcelona Possible Staring XI:

Real Sociedad Predicted Starting Line-up: Alex Remiro, Joseba Zaldua, Igor Zubeldia, Robin Le Normand, Diego Rico, Cristian Portu, Martin Zubimendi, Mikel Merino, Adnan Januzaj, Alexander Sorloth, Alexander Isak

Barcelona Predicted Starting Line-up: Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Jordi Alba, Dani Alves, Gerard Pique, Ronald Araujo, Frenkie De Jong, Pablo Gavira, Sergio Busquets, Ferran Torres, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Ousmane Dembele

