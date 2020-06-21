RS vs RM Dream11 Team Prediction La Liga 2019-20,Real Sociedad Vs Real Madrid- Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Real Sociedad vs. Riding high on confidence,Zinedine Zidane-led Real Madrid will be eyeing to make it their third successive La Liga 2019-20 victory when they take on Real Sociedad on Monday, June 22. The La Liga 2019-20 Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid will be hosted at the Reale Arena. After Barcelona’s goalless draw with Sevilla, Real Madrid, who are trailing by three points to Braca, have the best change to make it to the top of the league table in their away game. Meanwhile, Real Sociedad, who are 6th with 47 points in the bank, will try to make it to the top four. In the previous league, Real Sociedad were handed disappointment by Alaves 2-0 whereas Real Madrid thrashed Valencia 3-0.

The La Liga 2019-20 Real Sociedad vs. Real Madrid will kick off at 1:30 am. In India, the matches won’t be broadcasted. All the live action will be available on La Liga’s Facebook page.

La Liga 2019-20Real Sociedad Vs Real Madrid: RS vs RM Dream11 Team Prediction, Team News

For hosts, defender Joseba Zaldua is on the suspension bench. He picked a red card in their last game. Central midfielders Mikel Merino will return to the side after serving suspension.

Nacho, Luka Jovic, Lucas Vazquez and Isco are not in contention for the upcoming match.

RS vs RM Dream11 Captain: Hazard

RS vs RM Dream11 Vice-Captain: Ramos

RS vs RM Dream11 Goalkeeper: Courtois

RS vs RM Dream11 Defender: Varane, Ramos,Carvajal, Monreal

RS vs RM Dream11 Midfielder: Zubeldia, Casemiro, Kroos

RS vs RM Dream11 Striker: Willian Jose, Hazard, Rodrygo

La Liga 2019-20 Real Sociedad possible starting lineup vs Real Madrid: Remiro; Elustondo, Llotente, Le Normand, Monreal; Merino, Zubeldia, Odegaard; Oyarzabal, Willian Jose, Portu

La Liga 2019-20 Real Madrid possible starting lineup vs Real Sociedad: Courtois; Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Mendy; Valverde, Casemiro, Kroos; Hazard, Benzema, Rodrygo