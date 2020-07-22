RSLC vs SPKC Dream11 Team Prediction Major League Soccer 2020 Real Salt Lake vs Sporting KC Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Real Salt Lake will lock horns with Sporting KC on Wednesday, July 22, for their upcoming scheduled fixture in the Major League Soccer 2020. There is a difference of one point between RSLC and SPKC. The host are ahead by one point with a total of 4 while the other team has managed to score three points.

Both the teams had their last match on July 18. Real Salt Lake had a draw match against Minnesota as both the teams were unable to score any goal in the match. Sporting, on the other hand, defeated Colorado by 3-2.

Major League Soccer 2020 Real Salt Lake vs Sporting KC will commence from 6:30 PM.

RSLC vs SPKC Dream11 tips and predictions, Real Salt Lake vs Sporting KC Major League Soccer 2020 Dream 11 team

Major League Soccer 2020 RSLC vs SPKC Dream11 prediction, Real Salt Lake vs Sporting KC Captain: D Martinez

Major League Soccer 2020 RSLC vs SPKC Dream11 prediction, Real Salt Lake vs Sporting KC vice-captain: G Kinda

Major League Soccer 2020 RSLC vs SPKC Dream11 prediction, Real Salt Lake vs Sporting KC goalkeeper: Z Macmath

Major League Soccer 2020 RSLC vs SPKC Dream11 prediction, Real Salt Lake vs Sporting KC defenders: M Silva, D Tora, L Martins, R Puncec

Major League Soccer 2020 RSLC vs SPKC Dream11 prediction, Real Salt Lake vs Sporting KC midfielders: D Kreilach, A Rusnak, G Kinda

Major League Soccer 2020 RSLC vs SPKC Dream11 prediction, Real Salt Lake vs Sporting KC strikers: K Shelton, J Russell, D Martinez

RSLC vs SPKC Major League Soccer 2020 Real Salt Lake probable 11 vs Sporting KC: Z MacMath, D Kreilach, A Rusnak, D Martinez, D Ochoa, A Putna, J Glad, N Onuoha, M Silva, D Toia, A Herrera

RSLC vs CR Major League Soccer 2020 Sporting KC probable 11 vs Real Salt Lake: R Sánchez, M Besler, R Puncec, L Martins, G Zusi, Ilie, R Espinoza, J Russell, K Shelton, G Kinda, A Pulido