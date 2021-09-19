RSO vs SEV Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s La Liga match between Real Sociedad and Sevilla: Real Sociedad host Sevilla at the Reale Seguros Stadium from 7:45 PM IST onwards and the clash will surely be one to watch out for. Sociedad are ranked fifth on the table and in four fixtures played, they have won three matches and lost one. Meanwhile, Sevilla have played three matches so far, winning two and drawing one. The two sides have been impressive this season, however in a head to head battle, Sevilla have the upper hand as in the previous 22 matches played against each other, Sevilla have won 11, whereas Sociedad have won seven; four matches have ended in a draw. With star studded squads, the clash will surely be entertaining and exciting and fans here can check the RSO vs SEV Dream 11 and Predicted XI.

RSO vs SEV Telecast

The La Liga matches will be telecasted on MTV in India.

RSO vs SEV Live Streaming

The match between RSO vs SEV is available to be streamed live on Voot.Com.

RSO vs SEV Match Details

The match between RSO vs SEV will be played on Sunday, September 19, at Reale Seguros Stadium. The game will start at 7:45 PM (IST).

RSO vs SEV Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: David Silva

Vice-Captain: Ivan Rakitic

RSO vs SEV Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Alex Remiro

Defenders: Andoni Gorosabel, Aritz Elustondo, Jules Kounde, Jesus Navas

Midfielders: David Silva, Ivan Rakitic, Martin Zubinmendi

Strikers: Erik Lamela, Alexander Isak, Mikel Oyarzabal

Real Sociedad vs Sevilla probable XI:

Real Sociedad: Alex Remiro (GK), Andoni Gorosabel, Aritz Elustondo, Robin Le Normand, Aihen Munoz, David Silva, Mikel Merino, Martin Zubimendi, Cristian Portu, Alexander Isak, Mikel Oyarzabal

Sevilla: Yassine Bounou (GK), Marcos Acuna, Diego Carlos, Jules Kounde, Jesus Navas, Fernando, Joan Jordan, Ivan Rakitic, Erik Lamela, Youssef En-Nesyri, Suso

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here