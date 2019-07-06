Ruben Loftus-Cheek Signs Five-year Contract Extension at Chelsea
Ruben Loftus-Cheek has signed a five-year contract extension that will keep at Stamford Bridge until the year 2024.
Ruben Loftus-Cheek has so far made 72 appearances for Chelsea (Photo Credit: Reuters)
London: Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek signed a five-year contract extension with the Premier League club on Saturday.
The 23-year-old made a strong impression during his first season as a regular in the Chelsea team last term and new Blues boss Frank Lampard is expected to make him a key part of his plans.
Loftus-Cheek missed out on the Blues' Europa League final victory over Arsenal after suffering a ruptured Achilles tendon during a friendly in the United States.
"I'm really happy and pleased that I get to stay here for another five years," Loftus-Cheek told Chelsea's website.
"It's the place where I've grown up playing and hopefully I'll be playing here for a lot longer."
Congratulations, @rubey_lcheek! 👏 pic.twitter.com/Xln0uSSbtV
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 6, 2019
Loftus-Cheek joined Chelsea as an under-eight and progressed through the youth ranks to the first team, so far making 72 appearances.
A loan spell at Crystal Palace gave the midfielder valuable top-level experience and coincided with his first full England call-up against Germany in November 2017.
With Chelsea currently operating under a transfer ban for the next two windows, keeping promising players like Loftus-Cheek is essential to their hopes of competing for a top-four finish in the Premier League.
Five. More. Years. 💪 @rubey_lcheek pic.twitter.com/CMw2f8Z0WD — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 6, 2019
"When I look back and see how the hard work has paid off, it's a good feeling. That only makes me want to work harder to achieve more in the future," Loftus-Cheek added.
"I hope to win a lot more trophies with the team and personally it's just about trying to do as well as I can and work hard to be a key player for Chelsea."
Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia added: "We see Ruben as an important part of the squad for many years to come and we are very pleased he also considers his future to be with Chelsea."
