Rumour Mills Abuzz Suggesting Zidane Return to Juventus as Sporting Director

Zinedine Zidane is reportedly set to make a sensational return to Juventus as an advisor, after leaving Turin as a player 17 years ago to move to Real Madrid for $64.5 million. Spanish newspaper Libertad Digital have reported that Zidane will start in October alongside Fabio Paratici.Zidane has made 209 appearances between a span of five years for Juventus, from 1996 to 2001, which also included lifting the Serie A title twice and finding the back of the net 31 times.The ex-Real Madrid coach resigned earlier this summer following the club’s third successive Champions League triumph. After retiring from professional football, Zidane replaced Rafa Benitez in 2016 to take charge of Los Blancos.If Zidane joins Juventus, it would see him working with Cristiano Ronaldo, who completed his move to Juventus from Real Madrid earlier this week for 100 million Euros. Both could be aiming for a fourth successive European crown.Juventus have not won the UEFA Champions League since 1996 when they beat Ajax on penalties and have since lost five finals. The tournament is understood to be the top priority for the current boss Massimiliano Allegri.