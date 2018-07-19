English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Rumour Mills Abuzz Suggesting Zidane Return to Juventus as Sporting Director
Zinedine Zidane is reportedly set to make a sensational return to Juventus as an advisor, after leaving Turin as a player 17 years ago to move to Real Madrid for $64.5 million. Spanish newspaper Libertad Digital have reported that Zidane will start in October alongside Fabio Paratici.
(image: Real Madrid/Twitter)
Zinedine Zidane is reportedly set to make a sensational return to Juventus as an advisor, after leaving Turin as a player 17 years ago to move to Real Madrid for $64.5 million. Spanish newspaper Libertad Digital have reported that Zidane will start in October alongside Fabio Paratici.
Zidane has made 209 appearances between a span of five years for Juventus, from 1996 to 2001, which also included lifting the Serie A title twice and finding the back of the net 31 times.
The ex-Real Madrid coach resigned earlier this summer following the club’s third successive Champions League triumph. After retiring from professional football, Zidane replaced Rafa Benitez in 2016 to take charge of Los Blancos.
If Zidane joins Juventus, it would see him working with Cristiano Ronaldo, who completed his move to Juventus from Real Madrid earlier this week for 100 million Euros. Both could be aiming for a fourth successive European crown.
Juventus have not won the UEFA Champions League since 1996 when they beat Ajax on penalties and have since lost five finals. The tournament is understood to be the top priority for the current boss Massimiliano Allegri.
Also Watch
Zidane has made 209 appearances between a span of five years for Juventus, from 1996 to 2001, which also included lifting the Serie A title twice and finding the back of the net 31 times.
The ex-Real Madrid coach resigned earlier this summer following the club’s third successive Champions League triumph. After retiring from professional football, Zidane replaced Rafa Benitez in 2016 to take charge of Los Blancos.
If Zidane joins Juventus, it would see him working with Cristiano Ronaldo, who completed his move to Juventus from Real Madrid earlier this week for 100 million Euros. Both could be aiming for a fourth successive European crown.
Juventus have not won the UEFA Champions League since 1996 when they beat Ajax on penalties and have since lost five finals. The tournament is understood to be the top priority for the current boss Massimiliano Allegri.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
-
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Apple Unveils Its Most Expensive MacBook Pro To Date
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
Importance of Tech in Auto: Interview of Mamatha Chamarthi, CDO, ZF
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Review: Ducati Panigale V4 S First Ride
-
Friday 06 July , 2018
MS Dhoni Turns 37
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
Friday 13 July , 2018 Apple Unveils Its Most Expensive MacBook Pro To Date
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 Importance of Tech in Auto: Interview of Mamatha Chamarthi, CDO, ZF
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Review: Ducati Panigale V4 S First Ride
Friday 06 July , 2018 MS Dhoni Turns 37
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- 2018 Honda Jazz Launched in India for Rs 7.35 Lakh, Available in 7 Variants
- Actress Sophie Choudry Buys Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV Worth Rs 54 Lakh
- Rumour Mills Abuzz Suggesting Zidane Return to Juventus as Sporting Director
- Mr Bean's Death Hoax Was Just An Attempt to Steal Your Data
- Railways Blames Corrosion, Excess Load Allowed by BMC for Mumbai Bridge Collapse