RUS vs DEN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Today’s Euro 2020 Group B match between Russia vs Denmark: Russia and Denmark will take on each other on the final matchday of the group stage match of Group B on Tuesday at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen. After suffering a hefty defeat (3-0) against Belgium in the season opener, Russia head into this important fixture following an impressive 1-0 win over Finland. While Denmark suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Belgium in the first outing, followed by a 0-1 loss against Russia. Both teams have plenty to play for as the second spot is still up for grabs with Group B teams Finland taking on Belgium at the same time in St. Petersburg.

Euro 2020 Russia vs Denmark: Team News, Injury Update

Stanislav Cherchesov’s side have no major injury or suspension concerns. However, Mario Fernandes availability remains doubtful. After Christian Eriksen’s severe cardiac arrest, head coach Kasper Hjulmand has no other injury concerns.

RUS vs DEN Live Streaming

Sony Ten 2/HD, Sony Ten 3/HD (Hindi). Sony Six/HD and Sony Ten 4/HD will telecast the match live. Live streaming will be available on SonyLIV and Jio TV.

RUS vs DEN Match Details

The match will be played on Tuesday, June 21 at the Parken Stadium, Copenhagen, Denmark. The match is scheduled to kick-off at 12:30 AM IST.

RUS vs DEN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Yussuf Poulsen

Vice-Captain: Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg

Goalkeeper: Kasper Schmeichel

Defenders: Daniel Wass, Georgiy Dzhikiya, Joakim Maehle,

Midfielders: Aleksey Miranchuk, Aleksandr Golovin, Denis Cheryshev, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg

Strikers: Artem Dzyuba, Martin Braithwaite, Yussuf Poulsen

RUS vs DEN Probable XIs

Russia: Anton Shunin; Vyacheslav Karavaev, Georgiy Dzhikiya, Andrey Semenov, Vyacheslav Karavaev; Dmitri Barinov, Aleksandr Golovin; Denis Cheryshev, Aleksey Miranchuk, Roman Zobnin; Artem Dzyuba

Denmark: Kasper Schmeichel; Daniel Wass, Simon Kjaer, Andreas Christensen, Joakim Maehle; Mathias Jensen, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Thomas Delaney; Yussuf Poulsen, Jonas Wind, Martin Braithwaite

