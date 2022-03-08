Russia Lodges Appeal Against FIFA, UEFA Bans Over Ukraine Invasion: CAS

The Football Union of Russia has lodged appeals against the suspension of Russian national teams and clubs from all FIFA and UEFA competitions over the invasion of Ukraine, sport’s top court said on Tuesday.

The FUR is asking the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) for a stay of execution for the suspensions, to allow Russia to play in a 2022 World Cup playoff against Poland that was due to have been played on March 24.

CAS said in a statement it had initiated two separate arbitration procedures targeting FIFA and UEFA respectively, as well as 15 national federations which have refused to play against the Russians.

The court said it would give further information on the proceedings in the next few days once it had made a decision on the requests for a stay of execution of each decision the Russians are challenging.

