Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

Russia Snub New Adidas Shirts With Upside-down Flag for Euro 2020 Qualifiers

Fans pointed out on social media that the colours on the new shirt resemble the Serbian flag instead of that of Russia.

AFP

Updated:November 13, 2019, 8:03 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Russia Snub New Adidas Shirts With Upside-down Flag for Euro 2020 Qualifiers
Fans were unhappy with the new Russia shirts. (Photo Credit: @adidasfootball)

Russia's football authorities said Wednesday the national team will not be wearing new Adidas-designed shirts in upcoming Euro-2020 qualifiers after some pointed out they reverse the colours of the Russian flag.

"In the upcoming games, the Russian national team will continue using the kit in which it began the qualifying round," the Russian Football Union told AFP.

Last week Adidas unveiled the new shirts with blue and white stripes trimming the red sleeves, creating the effect of a tricolour flag, similar to uniforms the brand designed for Germany.

But while the colours are in the right order on the German shirt, the Russian shirts put the colours in the reverse order to the national white, blue and red tricolour when players have their arms at their sides.

Fans complained the colours on the new shirt instead resemble the Serbian flag.

"Great uniform for the Serbian team... so when will you unveil the Russian uniform?" Instagram user @ilyasergeich wrote under an Adidas post about the Russian kit.

The company described the shirt as "reintroducing the strong, bold colours of the nation's flag" while the team's manager Stanislav Cherchesov said it presented an "interesting sleeve solution."

"When fans support the team by clapping with their arms in the air, you'll be able to see the Russian flag on the sleeves," he said.

The new shirts were already on sale in official Adidas stores.

Posts on social media indicate however that the team is now training in Sochi wearing their old kit designed for the 2018 World Cup.

Russia are second in Group I set to play Belgium at home on Saturday in Saint Petersburg and will face San Marino on November 19.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram