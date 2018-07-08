GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Russia vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2018 Quarter-final, Highlights: As it Happened

News18.com | July 8, 2018, 2:56 AM IST
07 Jul 2018 - 23:30 IST - Fisht Stadium

Quarterfinal -

RussiaRussia
71
2 - 2
CroatiaCroatia
110
Latest update: Croatia beat Russia 4-3 in the penalty shoot out after a 2-2 draw in ET.

Catch all the live updates from the final quarter-final at the 2018 FIFA World Cup between Russia and Croatia in Sochi.
Jul 8, 2018 2:23 am (IST)

After penalties, Croatia have beaten Russia 4-3 after a 2-2 draw in 120 minutes of football. Croatia will now play England in the semi-final. 

Jul 8, 2018 2:21 am (IST)

Croatia's Ivan Rakitic has scored to end Russia's World Cup. 

Jul 8, 2018 2:20 am (IST)

Kuziaev rolls in the Russians fifth penalty. Akinfeev needs to save now to keep them alive. 

Jul 8, 2018 2:19 am (IST)

Croatia's Vida takes and he has thumped it home. Croatia lead 3-2 against Russia with one shot to go. 

Jul 8, 2018 2:19 am (IST)

Ignashevich is calm and has scored for Russia past Subasic. That's four shots down. Croatia need to score now. 

Jul 8, 2018 2:18 am (IST)

Croatia's captain Luka Modric goes next and he has just about scored. Akinfeev palmed that onto the post before it just about went in due to the spin of the ball. Croatia lead 2-1

Jul 8, 2018 2:17 am (IST)

Russia's Mario Fernandes takes the third and he has dragged it wide of the goal and Subasic was rooted to the spot.

Jul 8, 2018 2:16 am (IST)

SAVED!! Croatia's Mateo Kovacic steps up for the second shot and Akinfeev has saved that low shot! Russia and Croatia 1-1 after two shots. 

Jul 8, 2018 2:15 am (IST)

Dzagoev has stepped up for Russia for the second shot and he has calmly scored past Subasic.

Jul 8, 2018 2:15 am (IST)

Croatia's Brozovic takes it, and hammers it past Akinfeev. Croatia lead 1-0 after the first shot. 

Jul 8, 2018 2:14 am (IST)

SAVED! Smolov tried a sneaky dink but Subasic saved that! 

Jul 8, 2018 2:13 am (IST)

Smolov to take the first one for Russia! 

Jul 8, 2018 2:12 am (IST)

Here we go it's penalties now! Subasic is heading towards the goal for Croatia and Russia will take the first shot. The team shooting first have always lost their shootout in this World Cup. 

Jul 8, 2018 2:10 am (IST)
Jul 8, 2018 2:09 am (IST)
Jul 8, 2018 2:07 am (IST)

Russia - 2 Croatia - 2 (AET)

Jul 8, 2018 2:05 am (IST)

Did you know? Mario Fernandes is the only South American player left in the tournament. 

Jul 8, 2018 2:05 am (IST)

Save!! Zobnin looks to rifle it home past Subasic but the injured keeper makes a diving save! That could have been curtains.

Jul 8, 2018 2:04 am (IST)

Modric has a dig from distance. Nope. I don’t think he’s stopped shaking his head sadly since the equaliser went in. He looks utterly dejected.

Jul 8, 2018 2:03 am (IST)

This World Cup has all the drama! What more can one ask for? 

Jul 8, 2018 2:02 am (IST)

All that drama was caused by an avoidable handball by Pivaric at the edge of the box. There's five minutes left in this. 

Jul 8, 2018 2:00 am (IST)

GOAL: Dzagoev takes the free-kick from the right and Mario Fernandes heads it past Subasic to make it 2-2. 

Jul 8, 2018 1:59 am (IST)

Subasic has been an absolute hero for Croatia in Sochi! The ball comes in from the left and he stretches to get a palm to it to push it away. This a top display of goal-keeping from Subasic. 

Jul 8, 2018 1:58 am (IST)

Big Save!! Dzagoev's corner finds it's way out to and Kuziaev ferociously volleys it goalwards, but Subasic on one leg comes up with a huge save. 

Jul 8, 2018 1:56 am (IST)

Modric hooks in a free-kick from the right after Kovacic earned it off Kudriashov. The ball comes out to Rakitic who plays out to the left, but the ball in is collected by Akinfeev. 

Jul 8, 2018 1:55 am (IST)

STAT: Vida's header was not only the first goal scored in extra time at Russia 2018 but the first ever for Croatia in the additional 30 minutes at a World Cup.

Jul 8, 2018 1:54 am (IST)

Russia try to build something down their right but the ball into Smolov who can't do much as the defense is keeping a close eye on him and the rest. 

Jul 8, 2018 1:53 am (IST)

Kovacic and Modric, teammates at Real Madrid, are trying to up the tempo. It nearly opens Russia up, but Kovacic takes a heavy touch and runs the ball out for a throw.

Jul 8, 2018 1:51 am (IST)

The second half of extra time has kicked off in Sochi and both sides are now looking to wrap this up without a penalty shootout. Russia, of course have to score twice in the 15 minutes for that too happen. 

Jul 8, 2018 1:49 am (IST)

The ref blows the whistle for a break. Subasic meanwhile is wincing in pain after he had to stretch to get the last free-kick to keep his side ahead. It's 2-1 to Croatia with 15 minutes for Russia to pull this back. 

(AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Preview: Croatia and Russia did just about enough to emerge successful from their respective round of 16 matches but will need to replicate their group stage form and attacking mindset when they clash in Saturday's World Cup quarter-finals in Sochi. The hosts came into the tournament as the lowest-ranked team but began with a bang by beating Saudi Arabia 5-0 and Egypt 3-1. They went down 3-0 to Group A winners Uruguay but won over critics at both home and away with their approach. Russia changed tactics to play five men in defence with a lone striker in Artem Dzyuba against Spain in the round of 16 on Sunday, an approach that restricted their opponents to just one chance in 90 minutes. But Russia themselves also had just one shot on target in two hours of football and needed two saves by their goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev in the penalty shootout to advance to the last eight and send the country into a soccer frenzy. Spain appeared bereft of ideas in front of the opposition box, letting Russia get away with defending for almost the entire duration of the match. But the hosts might not be so lucky against the Balkan side on Saturday. "We all understood that Spain will control the ball, it happens in every match they play with any team," Russia midfielder Aleksandr Golovin said. "We understood that. With the Croats we should play using our strong points, dictating our play." Croatia showed flashes of their stellar attacking game when they beat Nigeria, Argentina and Iceland to top their group. But, like Russia, they took a defensive route to the last eight with a 3-2 shootout win over Denmark. With players such as world-class midfielder Luka Modric and a string of top-level forwards including Mario Mandzukic, Ante Rebic, Andrej Kramaric and Ivan Perisic, Zlatko Dalic's team scored at least two goals in each of their three group matches, including firing three past hapless Argentina. They are much more potent in attack compared to Spain and could cause Russia trouble with their quick passing game and crosses aimed for Mandzukic. "I think we primarily must focus on ourselves because I think our team has bigger quality, we just need to show that on the pitch and we will be able to set the tone," Rebic told reporters during the week. Russia's success will depend on how they manage to rein in the likes of Modric and Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic, and then hit on the counter as they have done with such surprising success at the tournament. On many occasions, Modric fell back against Denmark, which cut Croatia's supply line to their strikers, and the Real Madrid midfielder would look to avoid hanging in too deep against Russia. Going to penalties will not be an ideal ploy for both sides with Russia boasting Akinfeev between the posts while their opponents will have Danijel Subasic, who against Denmark became only the second keeper in World Cup history to make three saves in their shootout win. The current Croatian squad is one win away from matching their 1998 success of reaching the semi-finals. The hosts, meanwhile, have already punched much above their weight and will hope the partisan crowd at the Fisht Stadium by the Black Sea will carry them even further.
