CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#IPL#Movies#Heatwave#Coronavirus#NarendraModi
Home » News » Football » Russian Clubs Banned From 2022/23 Champions League, Announces UEFA
1-MIN READ

Russian Clubs Banned From 2022/23 Champions League, Announces UEFA

UEFA (AFP Photo)

UEFA (AFP Photo)

Russian clubs have been banned by UEFA from participating in the Champions League and all other European competitions next season, European football's governing body announced on Monday

Russian clubs have been banned by UEFA from participating in the Champions League and all other European competitions next season, European football’s governing body announced on Monday.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE SCHEDULE RESULTS ORANGE CAP PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

“Russia will have no affiliated clubs participating in UEFA club competitions in the 2022/23 season," it said in a statement.

Russian clubs and national teams were suspended “until further notice" by UEFA in February in the wake of the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

RELATED NEWS

The Russian team’s exclusion from the Women’s European Championship to take place in England in July was also confirmed Monday with Portugal taking its place.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

Tags
first published:May 02, 2022, 22:29 IST