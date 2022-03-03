Russia's Football Captain Artem Dyzuba Disappointed With 'Wickedness, Filth, Bile' Poured Over All Russians

The Russian Football team captain Artem Dyzuba has lashed out at FIFA after the world’s football governing body on Monday banned Russian national and clubs teams from their competitions including 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers “until further notice." Europe’s football body, UEFA too has followed suit after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Football is fully united here and in full solidarity with all the people affected in Ukraine,” FIFA and UEFA said in a joint statement.

On Wednesday, Russian football team skipper Artem Dyzuba took to Instagram to hit out at FIFA while he was responding to Everton and Ukraine defender Vitalii Mykolenko after the the Ukrainian used an expletive-filled social media post to strongly condemn Dzyuba and his team-mates for their silence over Russia’s assault on Ukraine.

Dzyuba questioned the “double standards" in the decision to ban Russia from the World Cup and wrote, “Why do some have all the rights while we are accused of all the evils?"

“Until recently, I did not want to speak on the topic of events in Ukraine. I didn’t want to, not because I’m afraid, but because I’m not an expert in politics," Dzuyba added.

“But like everyone else, I have my own opinion. Since I am being drawn to this topic from all sides, I will express it.

“I am against any war. War is a frightful thing. But I am also against human aggression and hatred, which is gaining some sort of devastating scale every day.

“I am not afraid that I am Russian. I’m proud to be Russian. And I don’t understand why athletes have to suffer now. I am against double standards.

“Why is it that one can do everything, and they hang all dogs on us. Why has everyone shouted about sports staying outside of politics but, at the first opportunity, when it comes to Russia, this principle is completely forgotten?

“I repeat, war is scary. In stressful situations, people show their true essence, sometimes negative. How much anger, dirt and bile has now been poured on all Russian people, regardless of their position and profession.

“Those thousands of people why write insults and threats, get in line!

“The war will end but human relations will remain and it will be impossible to rewind back. Keep this in mind. Peace and Goodness to everybody!"

Notably, the high-level punishment of banning countries and involving sports and politics — not seen for decades — came after the International Olympic Committee pushed dozens of sports governing bodies to exclude Russian athletes and officials from international events. The IOC said this was needed to “protect the integrity of global sports competitions and for the safety of all the participants."

(With Agency Inputs)

