football

1-MIN READ

Ruthless Italy Sweep Past Czech Republic 4-0 in Euro 2020 Warm-up

Lorenzo Insigne celebrates after scoring a goal (Image: Twitter)

Ciro Immobile, Nicolo Barella, Lorenzo Insigne and Domenico Beradi scored for Italy

Italy swept aside the Czech Republic 4-0 on Friday with a ruthless attacking display that could make them a dangerous side when Euro 2020 kicks off next week.

Lazio forward Ciro Immobile put the hosts ahead in the 23rd minute against the run of play when he latched onto a weak clearance and swept the ball into the net after it took a slight deflection off a Czech defender.

Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella doubled the lead for Italy just before the break when he dribbled toward goal and fired a shot home from just outside the penalty area.

Napoli midfielder Lorenzo Insigne marked his 30th birthday with a goal in the 66th minute when he took an Immobile pass and sent a sharp right-footed strike past the keeper. Insigne turned provider minutes later when he set up Domenico Beradi, who made it 4-0.

first published:June 05, 2021, 11:13 IST