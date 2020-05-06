Ryan Giggs Lists Differences Between Managerial Styles of Sir Alex Ferguson and Louis Van Gaal

London: Former Manchester United winger Ryan Giggs spoke about the differences in coaching methods of former Red Devils' managers Alex Ferguson and Louis Van Gaal.

Giggs spent two decades under the tutelage of Ferguson at Old Trafford before he became Van Gaal's deputy at the club after calling time on his illustrious playing career.

Ferguson oversaw tremendous success at the Manchester-based club from 1986 to 2013. He helped the team to 13 Premier League titles, five FA Cups, four League Cups and two Champions League titles.

"I was under Sir Alex for 20-odd years and he named the team an hour-and-a-half before kick-off," Giggs was quoted as saying by Athletic.com as per Daily Mail.

"There were certain times, Barcelona in the semi-final (Champions League 2008) perhaps, where he would want to work on something.

"But more often than not everybody knew their jobs. We would just tweak something every now and again. So I had success doing it that way," he added.

Giggs explained how Van Gaal was completely different from Ferguson and used to be more focused on the tactical side of the game. He also revealed how he has benefited personally from the Dutchman's philosophy.

"Under Louis, he worked a lot more on tactical aspects, new players, different way of playing, different philosophy, and I felt he came into club football still with that international mentality regarding meetings, regarding preparations.

"So for me, with my first job, that was perfect," he added.

Following his departure from Old Trafford, Giggs took over the reigns of Wales national team on a permanent basis and has been at helm since 2018.