Ryan Giggs Reveals What was Similar Between Alex Ferguson and Louis van Gaal: Discipline

Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs feels former club managers Alex Ferguson and Louis van Gaal were similar in their commitment to discipline in all departments.

Wayne Rooney had recently said in a Sunday Times column that 'tactically, van Gaal was by far the best' but that, overall, 'Fergie was streets ahead'.

Giggs, United's all-time record appearance-maker, agreed with his former teammate but added both had certain qualities in common too.

"Discipline for one, that was the one thing that Sir Alex and Louis had," Giggs said during MUTV Group Chat where he was the latest guest.

"Standards in training and on the pitch in games and also believing in young players.

"I got a chance at 17 and I've tried to do the same with Wales: pick out the best young players and give them a chance. If they take their chance then great, if they don't then at least they've had a chance. And it's about trying to play football in the right way, an exciting way, scoring goals and having players on the pitch who want to excite the fans and excite me as well," said Giggs who is currently the manager of the Welsh national team.

On Rooney's comments, Giggs said: "I understand what Wayne was saying.

"Obviously we both worked under Sir Alex who I've known since I was 13. Sir Alex had everything - man-management, discipline, standards, tactics, knowing a player but with him, because we had such good players who had been together for a long time, you'd just go out and play. You knew your role, it was just a matter of just tweaking it.

"With Louis it was probably the opposite. We played different systems under him whereas under Sir Alex we more or less just played one system and we'd tweak it. I can't remember us ever playing three at the back, maybe once or twice if we needed to hold on, but other than that we didn't."

