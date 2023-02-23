Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney to Play for Wrexham in The Soccer Tournament

The Soccer Tournament (TST) will witness the participation of Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. Latest reports suggest that both the actors are set to play for the Welsh club Wrexham in the $ 1 million tournament. The Soccer Tournament tweeted about it. While sharing the roster, TST wrote, “Stay calm, it’s really happening. WREXHAM LEGENDS ARE COMING TO AMERICA and here is the initial squad!”

Wrexham, co-owned by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, have been accepted into TST. As many as 32 teams will compete in this new seven-a-side tournament which will take place in Cary, Northern California in June.

Wrexham are the ninth team to officially join this out-of-the-box tournament. In addition to Reynolds and McElhenney, the Red Dragons will also have player-coach David Jones and a trio of ex-players in their squad. It seems that Wrexham are pretty serious about their involvement in the competition.

In a statement, Wrexham advisor Shaun Harvey said, “We look forward to debuting in the US with a legends team and the ambition of winning the tournament. Should we be successful, $500,000 of the prize money will be used to enhance the club’s work in the local community. Wrexham AFC is more than just a first team. It represents the people of North Wales and this tournament will allow us to incorporate former players of the club like we have never been able to do before."

The Soccer Tournament founder and CEO Jon Mugar also reacted to Wrexham’s entry in the tournament via a statement. Mugar said, “Wrexham AFC is an incredible story showcasing the experience that can unfold when fans, players and owners are equally committed to the Club and the community. We are proud to welcome the entire Wrexham AFC family to the US and TST to watch the Club compete in our electrifying format."

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney completed the takeover of Wrexham in 2021. Wrexham is aiming to be a Football League club as they were relegated in 2008. Wrexham was came close to qualifying for the fifth round of the FA Cup before eventually losing to Sheffield United.

