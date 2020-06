SAAR vs LEV Dream11 Team Prediction DFB Pokal 2019-20 Semifinals Saarbrucken vs Bayer Leverkusen Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

In their semi-final outing during the ongoing DFB Pokal 2019-20, Saarbrucken FC will host Bayer Leverkusen at the Hermann-Neuberger Stadium on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. It will be a crucial match for the hosts Saarbrucken FC, which created DFB Cup history back in March by defeating Fortuna Düsseldorf. The Saarbrucken vs Bayer Leverkusen semifinals match is scheduled to begin at 12:15 pm.

The SAAR vs LEV DFP Pokal 2019-20 outing was earlier scheduled to be held on April 21; however, it was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak across the world. The match will now be played behind closed doors.

In March this year, Saarbrücken reached the last four of the DFB Cup, becoming the the first-ever team from Germany's fourth tier to achieve this feat. The star of the match was goalkeeper Daniel Batz.

Since Bundesliga resumed the matches on May 18, Leverkusen have played five fixtures so far, meanwhile Saarbrucken latest outing was on March 7.

Unfortunately, Leverkusen will have to manage today without L Bender and star player Kai Havertz, who are out due to foot and muscle injury, repectively.

SAAR vs LEV Dream11 Tips and Predictions, Saarbrucken vs Bayer Leverkusen DFB Pokal 2019-20 Dream11 Team

DFB Pokal 2019-20 SAAR vs LEV Dream 11 Prediction, Saarbrucken vs Bayer Leverkusen Captain: Volland

DFB Pokal 2019-20 SAAR vs LEV Dream 11 Prediction, Saarbrucken vs Bayer Leverkusen Vice Captain: Zeitz

DFB Pokal 2019-20 SAAR vs LEV Dream 11 Prediction, Saarbrucken vs Bayer Leverkusen Goalkeeper: Batz

DFB Pokal 2019-20 SAAR vs LEV Dream 11 Prediction, Saarbrucken vs Bayer Leverkusen Defenders: Tapsoba, Bender, Uaferro, Muller

DFB Pokal 2019-20 SAAR vs LEV Dream 11 Prediction, Saarbrucken vs Bayer Leverkusen Midfielders: Jänicke, Zeitz, Demirbay

DFB Pokal 2019-20 SAAR vs LEV Dream 11 Prediction, Saarbrucken vs Bayer Leverkusen Strikers: Zellner, Volland, Wirtz

DFB Pokal 2019-20 Saarbrucken Probable XI vs Bayer Leverkusen: Batz, Barylla, Schorch, Uaferro, Müller, Jänicke, Perdedaj, Zeitz (c), Mendler, Jurcher, Zellner

DFB Pokal 2019-20 Bayer Leverkusen Probable XI vs Saarbrucken: Hradecky, Tah, S. Bender, Tapsoba, Weiser, Aranguiz, Demirbay, Wendell, Bellarabi, Volland (c), Wirtz