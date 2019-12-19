Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

Sacking Mauricio Pochettino Was 'Hardest Decision', Says Tottenham Chairman Daniel Levy

Mauricio Pochettino was sacked by Tottenham Hotspur less than six months after he led them to the Champions League final.

AFP

Updated:December 19, 2019, 11:58 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Sacking Mauricio Pochettino Was 'Hardest Decision', Says Tottenham Chairman Daniel Levy
Mauricio Pochettino. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

London: Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy says sacking Mauricio Pochettino was the hardest managerial change he has had to make, opening the door to a return to the club for the Argentine one day.

Levy fired Pochettino in November after a poor start to the season, less than six months after he led Spurs to the Champions League final.

When asked whether it was the hardest managerial change he has had to make, Levy told London's Evening Standard: "You have to understand I had built up a personal relationship with Mauricio over five-and-a-half years.

"It is not something I ever wanted. Personally, it was incredibly difficult, I told him that and he understood.

"He's been in football (a long time), he understands. It's not personal and I'm sure he'll come back stronger and get an opportunity to manage another great club."

Asked whether Pochettino could return to the club in the future, Levy said: "Why not? I don't close the door on anything."

While Arsenal and Everton have taken their time in their search for new managers, Levy moved on from Pochettino to Jose Mourinho in less than 12 hours.

The Portuguese has turned the fortunes of the club around, lifting them to within three points of fourth-placed Chelsea, whom they meet on Sunday.

Levy told the Standard he had only spoken to Mourinho directly for the first time this season.

"Many years ago, I can't remember exactly, we were linked with him," Levy said. "But I'd never spoken to Jose. We never had a conversation.

"And his availability was totally unrelated to Mauricio, not connected at all.

"I can't remember when I first spoke to Jose, but once I made the decision in my mind we had to make the change, although internally we knew of more than one candidate who would have been interested, Jose was absolutely number one."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram