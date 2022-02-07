Sadio Mane Consoles a Tearful Liverpool Teammate Mohamed Salah After Senegal Beat Egypt in AFCON Final

The first Africa Cup of Nations hosted in Cameroon since 1972 saw Senegal win their maiden continental title in a penalty shoot-out over seven-time winners Egypt on Sunday. Mane, who missed a penalty in the opening minutes of the game, was the hero for The Lions of Teranga, as he scored the winning spot kick in the shootout that secured his team’s 4-2 victory over Mohamed Salah’s Egypt on penalties after the final finished 0-0 post 120 minutes.

While the Senegalese team erupted in celebrations at the Olembe Stadium in Youlande, Mane showed a touch of class as he made sure to console his Liverpool team-mate (Salah) after winning the Africa Cup of Nations title. The Senegalese international classily took a break from his team’s wild celebrations and offered words of encouragement to his devastated Egyptian counterpart. Salah, who didn’t take a penalty, was visibly emotional after Senegal’s victory was confirmed and Mane was quick to realise, giving his club colleague a hug and offering his sympathy.

It was an evening to remember as both Liverpool team-mates Mane and Salah went head-to-head in the AFCON showdown. The duo, usually the left and right of the Reds’ attacking trio, however, had a contrasting end in the continental showpiece.Egypt, who were aiming for a record extending eighth title, came close but lost a close game, bringing back memories of their defeat against Cameroon in the 2017 edition. On the other hand, Senegal banished the memories of the team’s 2019 failure when they lost the final to Algeria.

On Sunday evening, both sides failed to capitalise on numerous opportunities to win the game which eventually headed to penalties after the game was tied in a goal-less stalemate after extra time.

Senegal’s goalkeeper Edouard Mendy was the other hero of the match, the showstopper saved a shot from Egypt’s Mohanad Lasheen in the shoot-out which allowed Mane to blast the decisive kick and seal the win for his team.

With their AFCON duties coming to an end, the two star strikers now head back to Merseyside to focus on Liverpool responsibilities. Jurgen Klopp and Co are currently nine points behind Premier League leaders Manchester City, but with a game in hand. They are also still standing in the Champions League and FA Cup, and the League Cup final against Chelsea later this month.

