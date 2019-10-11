SAFF U-15 Women's Championship: India Crush Bhutan 10-1 To Storm into Final

Thimphu: India sailed into the final of the SAFF U-15 Women's Championship after thrashing hosts Bhutan 10-1 here on Friday.

Sai Sankhae (63rd, 64th, 72nd minutes) scored her second-half hat-trick of the tournament while Lynda Kom Serto (19th, 54th), Sumati Kumari (24th, 86th) and Kiran (15th, 21st) scored a brace each. Priyanka Sujeesh (8th) scored the other goal for India.

India started on the front foot as Amisha found some space on the right flank, advanced into the box and squared it to Priyanka Sujeesh, who planted the ball in the far bottom corner.

Bhutan equalised almost immediately via a goalmouth scrap through Sangay Wangmo (9th), but Kiran restored India's lead on the quarter-hour mark as she knuckled a swerving shot into the top corner.

Lynda finished off a fine move before Kiran and Sumati added two more as India went into half time leading 5-1.

India came out with the same intensity in the second half as Lynda scored her second goal of the game to make it six.

After that, it was Sai Sankhae's show as the substitute netted three goals in nine minutes to take India's tally to nine before Sumati added the 10th with around five minutes to go.

With this win, India have sealed its spot in the final after garnering six points.

In another match earlier in the day, Bangladesh beat Nepal 2-1 to also book their place in the final.

But before the summit clash, India and Bangladesh will square off in the penultimate group stage match on Sunday.

