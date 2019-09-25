Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

SAFF U-18 Championship: Gurkirat Singh, Aman Chetri Score as India Beat Sri Lanka to Reach Semis

India will take on Maldives in the semi-final of the SAFF U-18 Championship on September 27.

PTI

Updated:September 25, 2019, 6:18 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
SAFF U-18 Championship: Gurkirat Singh, Aman Chetri Score as India Beat Sri Lanka to Reach Semis
India beat Sri Lanka 3-0 in SAFF U-18 Championship. (Photo Credit: @IndianFootball)
Loading...

Kathmandu: Gurkirat Singh's brace took India to the semi-finals of the SAFF U-18 Championship as they beat Sri Lanka 3-0 here on Wednesday. Gurkirat's brace alongside Aman Chetri's strike proved to be the difference between the two sides in India's last league match.

The Indian team started the match on an attacking note but despite holding possession they could do little in front of the goal with Sri Lanka heaping bodies in defence.

The two sides remained goalless at the half time break.

The Indian team started the second half with much vigour but once again complacency in front of goal cost them chances. In the 65th minute, Gurkirat found the back of the net with a cross coming in through the flanks.

Gurkirat and Aman then added a goal each to take India 3-0 up in the dying moments of the match.

The three goal margin proved enough for India to seal their win and progress to the semi-finals of the SAFF U-18 Championship.

India were held to a goalless draw by Bangladesh in their opening match. India will take on Maldives in the semi-final on September 27.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram