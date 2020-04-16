FOOTBALL

1-MIN READ

SAI-AIFF Join Hands to Launch Online Coaching Programme During Coronavirus Lockdown

Indian football team (Photo Credit: AIFF)

Indian football team (Photo Credit: AIFF)

AIFF and SAI will join hands to assemble around 400-500 coaches from across India to get a learning experience in a 13-day refresher course which concludes on May 2.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: April 16, 2020, 4:08 PM IST
With the country under lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) in collaboration with the Sports Authority of India (SAI) has launched an online coach education programme starting next Monday.

The 13-day refresher course which concludes on May 2 will be open to all SAI and AIFF licensed coaches with around 400-500 coaches being expected to join online.

The course will see the participants attend sessions on an array of topics, ranging from prevention of injury, to video analysis, to principles of coaching age-group teams, and much more.

"It's an excellent initiative by AIFF and SAI to assemble coaches from across India to get a learning experience. It will refresh their thought process of football coaching," Savio Medeira, AIFF Head of Coach Education, and a former India International said.

The opening session of the programme will be conducted by Medeira himself, with successive sessions being held by several AIFF instructors, including current senior India men's national team head coach Igor Stimac, AIFF technical director Isac Doru among others.

The AIFF had earlier conducted online coaching seminars for AIFF coach education instructors, and also online tutorial classes for referees.

Medeira, also a former India coach, explained that the coaches would gain a lot of insights on how to manage players at the highest level when they get to learn from someone like Stimac.

"It's not every day that you get to learn from someone like Stimac. I'm sure all the participants are eagerly waiting to hear his takes on how to handle different situations in the dugout, and the dressing room," he said.

Earlier, the AIFF had started online tutorial classes for referees across the country, besides conducting three online seminars in an effort to reflect on the methodologies applied in its coaching courses.

