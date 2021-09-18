SAL vs ATN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Serie A 2021-22 match between Salernitana and Atalanta BC: Newly promoted side Salernitana are set to host Atalanta BC at the Stadio Arechi on Saturday in their latest Serie A fixture. The visitors are on a rare three-game run without a win and could manage a solitary point from the last two Serie A matches this season. They head into this fixture followed by a 2-2 draw against Villarreal in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League earlier this week.

Meanwhile, Salernitana remain pointless after three games and are rooted at the foot of the table. The home team were crushed 4-0 by Torino last time out and the Campanian club are looking like a side set for a season-long struggle in the top-flight segment.

The SAL vs ATN game is scheduled to kick off at 12:15 AM IST.

Serie A 2021-22, SAL vs ATN Live Streaming and Telecast

The match between Salernitana and Atalanta BC will be broadcasted on the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) in India. While live streaming is available on SonyLIV.

SAL vs ATN Match Details

The match will be played on Saturday, September 19, at the Stadio Arechi, in Salerno, Italy. The game is slated to commence at 12:15 AM IST.

SAL vs ATN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Luis Muriel

Vice-Captain: Ruslan Malinovskyi

Goalkeeper: Vid Belec

Defenders: Davide Zappacosta, Jose Luis Palomino, Norbert Gyomber, Riccardo Gagliolo,

Midfielders: Joel Obi, Mamadou Coulibaly, Ruslan Malinovskyi

Strikers: Luis Muriel, Federico Bonazzoli, Simy

Salernitana vs Atalanta BC probable XIs

Salernitana : Vid Belec, Riccardo Gagliolo, Norbert Gyomber, Luka Bogdan, Luca Ranieri, Mamadou Coulibaly, Joel Obi, Grigoris Kastanos, Andrea Schiavone, Federico Bonazzoli, Simy

Atalanta: Juan Musso, Jose Luis Palomino, Davide Zappacosta, Rafael Toloi, Berat Djimsiti, Remo Freuler, Ruslan Malinovskyi, Aleksey Miranchuk, Mario Pasalic, Luis Muriel, Duvan Zapata

