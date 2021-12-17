SAL vs INT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Serie A 2021-22 between Salernitana vs Inter Milan: Defending champions Inter Milan will look to consolidate their top spot in the Serie A table when they take on bottom-placed Salernitana at the Arechi Stadium on Saturday.

The upcoming Serie A match has the air of a David vs Goliath feel to it, as a record of 12 wins, four draws and one defeat from 17 matches has Simone Inghazi’s charges collect 40 points so far. They are one point clear of arch rival’s AC Milan and another win at Arechi Stadium should help them increase that gap.

As for Salernitana, the return to the top flight has not been eventful, as the newly promoted club have won two, drawn as many and lost 13 of their 17 league matches. They have collected eight points so far and are currently at the bottom of the pile, with a return ticket to second division (Serie B) glaring at them.

Serie A 2021-22, SAL vs INT Live Streaming and Telecast

The Sony Sports Network’s - Sony Six, Sony Ten1, Sony Ten 2 channels will cover the live coverage of matches. While live streaming will be available on their digital platform Sony LIV.

SAL vs INT Serie A 2021-22, Match Details

The SAL vs INT match will be played on Saturday, December 18 at the Arechi Stadium, in Salerno, Italy. The game is scheduled to kick-off at 1:15 AM IST.

SAL vs INT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Edin Dzeko

Vice-captain: Grigoris Kastanos

Goalkeeper: Vid Belec

Defenders: Alessandro Bastoni, Milan Skriniar, Stefan de Vrij

Midfielders: Grigoris Kastanos, Lassana Coulibaly, Marcelo Brozovic, Nicolo Barella

Strikers: Edin Dzeko, Lautaro Martinez, Milan Djuric

SAL vs INT Probable Starting XIs

Salernitana: Vid Belec, Frederic Veseli, Norbert Gyomber, Luka Bogdan, Luca Ranieri, Andrea Schiavone, Grigoris Kastanos, Francesco Di Tacchio, Lassana Coulibaly, Milan Djuric, Simeon Nwankwo

Inter Milan: Samir Handanovic, Milan Skriniar, Stefan de Vrij, Alessandro Bastoni, Denzel Dumfries, Nicolo Barella, Marcelo Brozovic, Stefano Sensi, Federico Dimarco, Edin Dzeko, Lautaro Martinez

