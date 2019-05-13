Take the pledge to vote

Salah's Daughter Scoring a Goal to Liverpool Crowd's Delight is the Cutest Thing You Will See Today

Mohamed Salah's daughter scored a goal and the Anfield cheered in unison in the most adorable visual from the final day of Premier League 2018-19.

May 13, 2019
Salah's Daughter Scoring a Goal to Liverpool Crowd's Delight is the Cutest Thing You Will See Today
Mohamed Salah's daughter produced the most adorable moment of the Sunday evening. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Liverpool: Anfield is known for the glorious backing the Liverpool supporters give to their players. On Sunday, there was a moment after the match when the crowd roared to the fullest for not a player but still perhaps, one of their own.

Liverpool accumulated 97 points in the 2018-19 season - their best points-showing in their history - but still fell just one point short as Manchester City retained the Premier League crown to become the first team in a decade to defend the title.

Despite the loss, the spirits at Anfield did not seem down - they knew their players had given their all on the field and that they still have the Champions League final to look forward to.

After the players and the staff were done interacting with the supporters in the stadium, Premier League Golden Boot winner Mohamed Salah stood with his trophy close to the tunnel but it was his little daughter who stole all the limelight.

Salah was seen laughing standing near the tunnel as he looked towards the pitch. As the cameras panned to the field, Salah's daughter could be seen running towards the goalpost with the ball in her feet.

As Salah's daughter ran with the ball and scored the goal, the entire Anfield roared in unison to cheer the little one.


She picked up the ball and quickly ran back towards the sidelines with a bright smile on her face.

It was perhaps the most adorable visual to have come out of the day.

Salah, who won his second consecutive Golden Boot scoring 22 goals - shared the award with club mate Sadio Mane and fellow African and Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Ahead of the final day, Salah had 22 goals to his name and Mane and Aubameyang scored two goals each to match the tally by the end of the day.

Even as Liverpool failed to get their hands on the Premier League trophy, they face Tottenham Hotspur on June 2 in Madrid in the Champions League final and will have the chance to land their first silverware under Juergen Klopp.

