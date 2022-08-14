Salernitana vs Roma Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Serie A 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

The 2021-22 season proved to be a fruitful one for AS Roma. Jose Mourinho’s boys finished last season’s Serie A in the sixth spot and qualified for the Europa League. Moreover, they produced a spectacular show on the European football circuit and clinched the inaugural edition of the Conference League. In the pre-season, AS Roma claimed four victories after playing six friendly matches. AS Roma will now be determined to replicate a similar show this season as they are set to kick off their Serie A campaign on Monday.

AS Roma, in their opening Serie A fixture, will be up against Salernitana at the Arechi Stadium in Salerno.

Salernitana, on the other hand, had a poor start to the season after suffering an early Coppa Italia exit. Salernitana crashed out of the tournament after enduring a 0-2 defeat against Parma.

Ahead of Monday’s Serie A match between Salernitana and AS Roma; here is all you need to know:

What date Serie A 2022-23 match between Salernitana and AS Roma will be played?

The Serie A 2022-23 match between Salernitana and AS Roma will take place on August 15, Monday.

Where will the Serie A 2022-23 match Salernitana vs AS Roma be played?

The Serie A 2022-23 match between Salernitana and AS Roma will be played at the Arechi Stadium in Salerno.

What time will the Serie A 2022-23 match Salernitana vs AS Roma begin?

The Serie A match between Salernitana and AS Roma will begin at 12:15 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Salernitana vs AS Roma Serie A match?

Salernitana vs AS Roma Serie A match will be televised on Sports 18 channel in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Salernitana vs AS Roma Serie A match?

Salernitana vs AS Roma Serie A match is available to be streamed live on the Voot app.

Salernitana vs AS Roma Possible Starting XI:

Salernitana Predicted Starting Line-up: Luigi Sepe, Valerio Mantovani, Federico Fazio, Lorenzo Pirola, Wajdi Kechrida, Lassana Coulibaly, Michele Cavion, Grigoris Kastanos, Sanasi Sy, Franck Ribery, Diego Valencia

AS Roma Predicted Starting Line-up: Rui Patricio, Gianluca Mancini, Marash Kumbulla, Roger Ibanez, Mehmet Zeki Celik, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Nemanja Matic, Leonardo Spinazzola, Paulo Dybala, Nicolo Zaniolo, Tammy Abraham

