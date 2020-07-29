SAM vs MIL Dream11 Team Prediction Serie A, Sampdoria vs AC Milan Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Sampdoria will lock horns with AC Milan in their upcoming Serie A fixture on Wednesday. The match will be played at Luigi Ferraris. The SAM vs MIL Serie A fixture is scheduled for 11pm IST on July 29.

AC Milan are currently standing 6th in the league table with 60 points in their kitty from 36 matches. In their previous fixture, they scored a 1-1 draw to Atlanta. Sampdoria, on the other end, are struggling at the 15th spot with just 41 points in their scorecard. They lost their last game against Juventus by 0-2.

Serie A 2019-10 Sampdoria vs AC Milan, SAM vs MIL Dream11 Team News

Suspended pair Theo Hernandez and Ismael Bennacer are back in the league for Wednesday's match on AC Milan's team. As for Sampdoria, there have been two confirmed injuries so far - Felice D'Amico and Albin Ekdal.

SAM vs MIL Serie A Dream11 Team, Sampdoria vs AC Milan Tips and Predictions

Serie A 2019-20 SAM vs MIL Dream 11 Prediction, Sampdoria vs AC Milan Captain: Ibrahimovic

Serie A 2019-20 SAM vs MIL Dream 11 Prediction, Sampdoria vs AC Milan Vice-Captain: Rebic

Serie A 2019-20 SAM vs MIL Dream 11 Prediction, Sampdoria vs AC Milan Goalkeeper: Audero

Serie A 2019-20 SAM vs MIL Dream 11 Prediction, Sampdoria vs AC Milan Defenders: Augello, Calabria, Kjaer, Gabbia

Serie A 2019-20 SAM vs MIL Dream 11 Prediction, Sampdoria vs AC Milan Midfielders: Bennacer; Linetty, Calhanoglu

Serie A 2019-20 SAM vs MIL Dream 11 Prediction, Sampdoria vs AC Milan Strikers: Quagliarella, Rebic, Ibrahimovic

Serie A SAM vs MIL, Sampdoria probable lineup vs AC Milan: Audero, Bereszynski, Yoshida, Colley, Augello, Linetty, Thorsby, Ekdal, Jankto, Gabbiadini, Quagliarella

Serie A SAM vs MIL, AC Milan probable Playing XI vs Sampdoria: Donnarumma, Calabria, Kjaer, Gabbia, Hernandez, Kessie, Bennacer; Saelemaekers, Calhanoglu, Rebic, Ibrahimovic