Samir Nasri Joins Former Manchester City Teammate Vincent Kompany at Anderlecht
Samir Nasri signed a one-year with Belgian club Anderlecht, to join up with former Manchester City teammate Vincent Kompany.
Samir Nasri signed with Anderlecht, to join former Manchester City teammate Vincent Kompany
Brussels: French midfielder Samir Nasri will join up with former Manchester City teammate Vincent Kompany after signing for Anderlecht, the Belgian side announced on Friday.
The 32-year-old, who was a free agent after his contract with West Ham expired last week, has signed a one-year deal with the option of a second season.
"I received a range of beautiful offers but finally with a great deal of conviction, I have chosen Anderlecht," said Nasri in a statement on the club website.
"I really want to help Vincent and the club realise their plans."
He's in! Welcome Samir Nasri. Bienvenue au #RSCA. #WelcomeSamir #COYM pic.twitter.com/Na6f99joCQ
— RSC Anderlecht (@rscanderlecht) July 5, 2019
Nasri, who played 41 times for France between 2007 and 2013, is the first big-name signing for Kompany who ended his 10-year stay at Manchester City at the end of last season to take his first step into management.
He spent six seasons alongside Kompany at City, winning two Premier League titles and the League Cup.
Nasri also played for Marseille, Arsenal, Sevilla and Antalyaspor but only managed six games for West Ham last season as he struggled after an 18-month ban for doping.
