Sandesh Jhingan All Set to Realise His European Dream, to Join Croatian Club HNK Sibenik: Reports

Indian men’s football team defensive mainstay and ATK Mohun Bagan defender Sandesh Jhingan is expected to join Croatian top division club HNK Sibenik according to reports.

The 28-year-old defender had signed a five-year deal with the Kolkata based club but in his contract there is a clause that allows him to leave if he gets the opportunity to play in Europe. Jhingan, who was voted the AIFF player of the year, has been trying to ply his trade in Europe for the past couple of of years but injuries and the Covid-19 pandemic prevented him from realising this dream. However, this year, according to reports, Jhingan had interest from clubs in Austria, Greece and Croatia and eventually he chose to move to the SouthEast European country and agree a deal with Sibenik.

Reports also suggest that Sandesh Jhingan will sign a one year contract with an option to extend for another year.

According to Times of India, Sandesh Jhingan has agreed on terms with Croatian top division club HNK Sibenik. The 28-year-old’s representative Anuj Kichlu confirmed the same to TOI and said, “We have an agreement in place with HNK Sibenik. All efforts are now on to get him to Croatia as soon as possible."

“There were several offers for Sandesh last year but with Covid-19 restrictions, it became very difficult. This year, there were four different clubs who reached out to us. After considering the different types of leagues and offers, HNK Sibenik looked like the best fit for Sandesh. Croatia, after all, are World Cup finalists and the league has grown a lot in the last few years," he added.

HNK Sibenik, which was founded in 1932 with the name of Radničko sportsko društvo Šibenik which translates to Workers’ Sport Association Šibenik. It was promoted to the Croatian top tier after eight season in 2019-20 season. The following season it finished sixth in the ten-team league. Currently, they find themselves languishing in the second-bottom place with just one point after four games.

The Croatian top division have 10 teams, who play each other four times during a season in a 36-game campaign.

