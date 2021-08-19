Never Went after Money: Sandesh Jhingan Embarks on His European Journey Eyeing 'Glory Over Gold'

Sandesh Jhingan has come a long way. By his own admission, from the grounds at St. Stephen’s Football Academy in Chandigarh to the HNK Sibenik’s Stadion Subicevac. The journey has not been easy for the 28-year-old but Indian centre-back assures it is far from over.

“The desire and the opportunity just came right now and I wish it would have come later or before but it just came right now. I had to take the decision. And the idea is now to take a new challenge in my career," Sandesh Jhingan said during an interaction with Indian journalists from Sibenik.

He went on to add that it was important for him to challenge himself and not to be comfortable with himself and that is the only way he knows he can grow and be better.

The Indian footballer of the year in 2020, became the first India international footballer to play in the Croatian top-tier league Prva HNL after completing a move from ATK Mohun Bagan to HNK Sibenik. Even though he was one of the highest-paid footballers in the country and had a massive 4-year deal with Kolkata giants ATK Mohun Bagan, Sandesh opted to test himself in a foreign league.

“If you know anyone who had met me and spoken to me, and understands me, they will always tell you that I’m a person who never went after money. I always choose glory over gold. So that’s always been my decision-making process. Money is of course important, no but I just felt this was what I needed," Sandesh said.

“I’m a kid who’s running to achieve his full potential and whenever I feel that this step will help me achieve my full potential. Even when I’ll be at 90 Awfully even then I will be chasing that dream, you know, which I started chasing as a 10-year-old," he added.

But not before a heartfelt goodbye to his fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sandesh Jhingan (@sandesh21jhingan)

“It was difficult, because I have lots of love and respect for the coaching staff, players and the owners because after my injury, I was out for 13 months and I saw a lot of people change their opinion about me. That was quite surprising and revealing but as Mohun Bagan showed so much love and respect, and faith in me, and they helped me have such a great season. And I genuinely, genuinely enjoyed every second."

ALSO READ | Sandesh Jhingan’s Move to Croatia Has Opened the Door For Us: Chinglensana Singh

The likes of Bhaichung Bhutia (Bury FC), Sunil Chhetri (Sporting Lisbon) and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (FC Stabaek) have already played in European clubs as Sandesh said every Indian footballer must do what they feel will challenge them.

“It is my personal desire (to move to Europe) and I’m not going to sit here and say every young kid like you should move to Europe. Everyone has their own vision. I didn’t do that when I was in my 20s because I had the responsibilities. I had different things to do back then. So it’s a personal choice for everyone, whether anything is right for your career, for your family. Everyone has different sensibilities, you know life is not easy. So whenever you think is the right time you should move. For me it’s just another job, for me, of course, it’s in Europe, so I had the desire but not sure everyone has it or not, you know, someone might have different things.

“The only thing I could say is, if you have the desire to be in Europe or whatever desire you have, dream big as you can and then you work even harder or bigger than the dream so that’s the, then there’s most likely, you can achieve it," Sandesh added.

Leadership and maturity, HNK Sibenik’s CEO Eduardo Zapata stressed are some of the key attributes he was looking for when he began his search for a player.

“I am a Colombian owner in Croatian country. So we are open to all kinds of experience, we really want to be a Croatian International Club. And I think this is a great step to do it," Zapata said stressing the need for multiculturalism.

He also revealed how they got to know about Sandesh as the Indian’s name was part of nearly 10,000 players but an agency based out of Madrid and based on their requirements, and also with a recommendation from the Indian national men’s team coach Igor Stimac.

With many youngsters in the team, Zapata hopes to cash in on Jhingan’s experience.

“Beyond the football that he will help us in the game is to help us as a person, as a leader, as a positive leader and as a possible positive role model to follow," he said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here