Sandesh Jhingan Ruled Out of Bangladesh 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier

Kolkata: India defender Sandesh Jhingan was on Thursday ruled out of their Bangladesh Group E FIFA World Cup qualifier after he picked up an injury in a friendly game.

"Owing to an injury sustained in friendly game against @NEUtdFC, @SandeshJhingan has been ruled out from the forthcoming @FIFAWorldCup qualifier against Bangladesh on October 15. We wish him a speedy recovery," the All India Football Federation (AIFF) said in a tweet.

India played out a 1-1 draw against NorthEast United (NEUFC) in a friendly match on Wednesday at Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati.

Jhingan limped off around the 10th-minute mark after he went down holding his ankle.

