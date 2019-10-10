Sandesh Jhingan Ruled Out of Bangladesh 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier
Sandesh Jhingan picked up an injury in a friendly against NorthEast United and will not play any part in the FIFA World Cup qualifier against Bangladesh.
Sandesh Jhingan (Photo Credit: AIFF)
Kolkata: India defender Sandesh Jhingan was on Thursday ruled out of their Bangladesh Group E FIFA World Cup qualifier after he picked up an injury in a friendly game.
"Owing to an injury sustained in friendly game against @NEUtdFC, @SandeshJhingan has been ruled out from the forthcoming @FIFAWorldCup qualifier against Bangladesh on October 15. We wish him a speedy recovery," the All India Football Federation (AIFF) said in a tweet.
Owing to an injury sustained in friendly game against @NEUtdFC, @SandeshJhingan has been ruled out from the forthcoming @FIFAWorldCup qualifier against Bangladesh 🇧🇩 on October 1️⃣5️⃣.
We wish him a speedy recovery 🙏#BackTheBlue 💙 #IndianFootball ⚽ #BlueTigers 🐯 pic.twitter.com/HGx8gqBbbX
— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) October 10, 2019
India played out a 1-1 draw against NorthEast United (NEUFC) in a friendly match on Wednesday at Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati.
Jhingan limped off around the 10th-minute mark after he went down holding his ankle.
