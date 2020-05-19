FOOTBALL

1-MIN READ

Sandesh Jhingan to Part Ways with ISL's Kerala Blasters: Report

Sandesh Jhingan (Getty Images)

Sandesh Jhingan (Getty Images)

Sandesh Jhingan is reportedly to end his six-year stint with Indian Super League side Kerala Blasters.

Indian football team defender Sandesh Jhingan is likely to leave Kochi-based Indian Super League (ISL) side Kerala Blasters, according to a report.

Jhingan, who has been the Blasters since the very first ISL edition, has played 76 matches in the now top football league and evens holds the record for most appearances for the Yellow Army.

The 26-year-old Jhingan, according to a report in Goal, is likely to end his six-year association, with Kerala Blasters.

According to reports in the media, Kerala Blasters are facing financial constraints and have reportedly asked many players to take pay cuts.

Blasters are willing to let go one of their highest-earners with Jhingan wanting 'a change of scenery', according to the report.

Jhingan has been a mainstay in the backline in the national team over the years, firstly under Stephen Constantine and then Igor Stimac, and has been recently been nominated for the Arjuna Award by the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

Jhingan, who has been with been named captain by the Kochi-based team on multiple occasions, is a fan-favourite in Kerala.

It is yet unknown Jhingan's next destination, even though he spent the majority of last season the bench with injury.


