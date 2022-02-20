Sandesh Jhingan's Sexist Comment Causes Uproar on Social Media, ATKMB Star Tenders 'Unconditional Apology'

Indian football fans tore into ATK Mohun Bagan defender Sandesh Jhingan for making a sexist comment after their 2-2 draw against Kerala Blasters in the Indian Super League on Saturday.

A video uploaded on ATK Mohun Bagan’s Instagram as a story, which ash been since promptly deleted, captured the 28-year-old saying, “Aurato ke saath match khel aaya hoon, aurato ke saath" (I have played a match with women, with women) as he made his way off the pitch after the hard-fought match.

Ladies and gentlemen, presenting to you the vice captain of Indian National Team and the biggest sexist you'll see. " played with girls" what bro girls are that bad? What a shame. pic.twitter.com/MKuyk858qY — Aswathy (@RM_madridbabe1) February 20, 2022

Social media users came down heavily on the sexist comments of the established Indian footballer, as Jhingan took to his Twitter handle to post an unconditional apology.

“When you are so driven to win all points for your team, it’s disappointing when you finish with just one. In the heat of the moment, we say a lot of things, and what’s being circulated should be seen in the same perspective," he wrote.

“First things first. The comment was not intended towards Kerala Blasters FC. I have always respected every opponent, and I have a lot of friends at the club. I’d never disrespect the club especially when I have given my blood and sweat for them.

“Those who know me personally will tell you that I have always been a huge supporter of Indian women’s team and women in general. Don’t forget that I have a mother, my sisters and my wife, and I’ve always been respectful towards women.

“What you hear is an argument I had with my teammate after the game. What I said was a result of the disappointment for not winning the game. I told my teammate not to make excuses, so anyone taking my comment differently is only doing it to tarnish my name.

“If my comments have hurt anyone, my apologies. It was never intended to create any harm to anyone. Have a good day."

The hashtag #BringBack21 also trended on Twitter with Kerala Blasters fans urging the club management to revert the decision tp retire the number 21 jersey after Jhingan had left the club. Jhingan represented Kerala Blasters in 76 matches from ISL’s first edition itslef and left with two years remaining on his contract to join the Mariners in 2020.

