Santosh Trophy Final Kerala vs West Bengal Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch KER vs WB Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

32-time Santosh Trophy champion West Bengal are set to take on mighty Kerala today in the final of the Santosh Trophy. The match is scheduled to take place at the Manjeri Payyanad Stadium in Malappuram, Kerala.

Previously, in the group stage fixture, Bengal had to concede a 2-0 defeat against Kerala. So, Ranjan Bhattacharjee’s men will surely be eager to change the outcome of the final this time and lift the prestigious Santosh Trophy. In the semi-final, Bengal managed to secure a comfortable 3-0 triumph against Manipur.

On the other hand, six-times champions Kerala scored seven goals in the semi-final against Karnataka to secure their berth in the final. Their last Santosh Trophy victory came back in 2018 when they managed to beat Bengal in the final, played in Kolkata.

The two teams have faced each other 31 times in Santosh Trophy. And out of the 31 matches, Bengal managed to win 15 games as Kerala emerged victorious eight times.

Ahead of today’s Santosh Trophy final between Kerala and West Bengal, here is all you need to know:

What date Santosh Trophy final match between Kerala and West Bengal will be played?

The Santosh Trophy final match between Kerala and West Bengal will take place on May 2, Monday.

Where will the Santosh Trophy final match between Kerala and West Bengal be played?

The match between Kerala and West Bengal will be played at the Manjeri Payyanad Stadium in Malappuram, Kerala.

What time will the Santosh Trophy final match Kerala vs West Bengal begin?

The match between Kerala and West Bengal will begin at 8:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Kerala vs West Bengal match?

Kerala vs West Bengal match will not be televised in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Kerala vs West Bengal match?

Kerala vs West Bengal match is available to be streamed live on the Facebook page of the Indian football team.

