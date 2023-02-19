CHANGE LANGUAGE
Santosh Trophy: Punjab and Karnataka Seal Semis Berth, Holders Kerala Out
1-MIN READ

PTI

Last Updated: February 19, 2023, 23:21 IST

Odisha (Orissa), India

Punjab sealed their spot in the semi-finals of the Santosh Trophy (Twitter)

Kerala's road to defending their title ended here after a 1-1 draw with Punjab while a 2-2 draw against Odisha was enough for Karnataka to book their slot in the last four of the tournament scheduled to be played in Saudi Arabia

On a day of high drama, Punjab and Karnataka sealed their spots in the semi-finals of the 76th National Football Championship for the Santosh Trophy, to be staged at the King Fahd Stadium in Riyadh.

The two teams had started the day as the ones occupying the top two spots on the table, and despite hiccups, finished it much the same way.

For defending champions Kerala, the road to defend their title ended here after a 1-1 draw with Punjab.

Kerala went into the game with the knowledge that only a win would take them through but all they could achieve was a draw.

Karnataka, despite being safe for the most part, knew that any slip-up against Odisha would cost them dearly. Their match ended in a 2-2 draw.

Despite a none-too-impressive performance Karnataka will be relieved to be through, and would have no doubt been on the edge of their seats watching the Kerala-Punjab game’s final moments.

Maharashtra wrapped up their tournament with a comfortable 2-0 win over Goa in the first game of the day at the Capital Football Arena.

With both teams already knocked out of the competition, the dead rubber was all about pride.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
Tags:
  1. India
  2. karnataka
  3. kerala
  4. punjab
  5. Santosh Trophy
first published:February 19, 2023, 23:21 IST
last updated:February 19, 2023, 23:21 IST
