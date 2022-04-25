Santosh Trophy: Services Down Odisha 2-0

Former champions Services rode on a second-half goal each from Vivek Kumar and Nikhil Sharma to end their Santosh Trophy campaign with a 2-0 win over 10-man Odisha on Monday.

Needing just a draw to become the second team from group B after Manipur to make the semi-finals, Odisha squandered chances aplenty, especially in the first half.

Odisha will now have to depend on Karnataka’s result against Gujarat in the second game of the day.

Only a three-goal win for Karnataka will see Odisha crash out in the group stage.

Priya Darshan-coached Services broke the deadlock in the 74th minute with a header from captain Vivek. He rose the highest to nod the ball into the bottom corner. Odisha keeper Chinmaya Sekhar Behera got a hand to the ball but it was not enough to keep it out.

Eight minutes later, Odisha failed to clear their lines and substitute Sharma drove a first-time shot into the back of the net.

The signs of frustration were evident and Odisha were reduced to 10 players in the 87th minute with Abhishek Rawat’s late challenge on Deepak Singh.

In the 40th minute, Odisha wasted a chance when fast-paced Chandra Muduli went through on goal with only Subhajit Basu to beat but he took a heavy touch, allowing the Services keeper to thwart the danger.

Their biggest miss came in the 42nd minute when Kartik Hantal’s shot came off the crosspiece.

Services displayed a patient approach and did well to nullify Odisha’s attacking waves in the first half.

