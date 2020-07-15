SAS vs JUV Dream11 Team Prediction Serie A 2019-20, Sassuolo vs Juventus Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Table toppers Juventus, who are six points clear of second-placed Atalanta, will be looking to continue their winning form when they take on Sassuolo in the upcoming Serie A 2019-20 fixture on Thursday, July 15. The Serie A 2019-20 Sassuolo vs Juventus match will be hosted at the Mapei Stadium. Sassuolo, who have registered back-to-back wins on four occasions, will be eyeing to produce a clinical show tonight. In their last outing, Sassuolo defeated Lazio 2-1.

Meanwhile, The Old Day held a 2-2 draw with Atalanta. The Serie A 2019-20 2019-20 Sassuolo vs Juventus will kick off at 1:30 am Indian Standard Time (IST).

Sassuolo will welcome The Black and White without Obiang (thigh), Defrel (thigh), Romagna (knee). As for Juventus, Khedira and De Sciglio are o n the treatment table due to thigh injuries.

Serie A 2019-20 Sassuolo possible starting lineup vs Juventus: Consigli; Muldur, Chiriches, Ferrari, Rogerio; Bourabia, Locatelli; Berardi, Djuricic, Boga; Caputo

Serie A 2019-20 Juventus possible starting lineup vs Sassuolo: Szczesny; Danilo, De Ligt, Rugani, Sandro; Bentancur, Pjanic, Rabiot; Bernardeschi, Dybala, Ronaldo