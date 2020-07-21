SAS vs MIL Dream11 Team Prediction Serie A, Sassuolo vs AC Milan Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Sassuolo will lock horns with AC Milan in their upcoming Serie A fixture on Wednesday. Milan need to win the match to keep their European hopes alive. The match will be played at Mapei Stadium, Sassuolo's home ground. The SAS vs MIL Serie A fixture is scheduled for 1.15am IST on July 22.

In the current Serie A table, Sassuolo are just a place behind Milan at the eighth spot. Though, the 8-point difference between them is quite a lot for this time of the year.

Sassuolo have managed 48 points from 34 matches, with 13 victories. The team concluded their last outing against Cagliari on Saturday with a 1-1 draw.

Serie A 2019-10 Sassuolo vs AC Milan, SAS vs MIL Dream11 Tips and Predictions

From Sassuolo's side, Giacomo Raspadori might replace Lukas Haraslin. For AC Milan, Ibrahimovic will be back in tonight's match.

SAS vs MIL Serie A Dream11 Team, Sassuolo vs AC Milan

Captain: Ibrahimovic

Vice-Captain: Calhanoglu

Goalkeeper: Pegulo

Defenders: Kjaer, Romagnoli, Hernandez, Santos

Midfielders: Saelemaekers, Bennacur, Calhanoglu

Strikers: Ibrahimovic, Caputo, Boga

Serie A SAS vs MIL, Sassuolo probable lineup vs AC Milan: Pegulo, Mulder, Santos, Ferrari, Rogerio, Djurcic, Locatelli, Traore, Raspadori, Caputo, Boga

Serie A SAS vs MIL, AC Milan probable Playing XI vs Sassuolo: Donnarumma, Calabria, Kjaer, Romagnoli, Hernandez, Bennacur, Kessie, Saelemaekers, Calhanoglu, Rebic, Ibrahimovic