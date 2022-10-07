Sassuolo vs Inter Milan Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Inter Milan vs Sassuolo Serie A Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Inter Milan will travel to the Mapei Stadium to clash against Sassuolo on Saturday, October 8. The two sides have endured dismal starts to their Seria A campaign and sit mid-table.

ALSO READ| UEFA Champions League: Inter Down Barcelona; Napoli Rout Ajax; Bayern Munich Thrash Viktoria Plzen; Club Brugge Shock Atletico Madrid

Inter have won four of their eight matches and have lost the other four.

Meanwhile, Sassuolo have played the same number of matches as Inter in Serie A, but find themselves a spot higher up on the table. They have won three matches and have lost as many matches in the league. They will be expecting to pull off a victory at home, with the fans behind them.

Who will reign supreme in this riveting Serie A encounter? Let’s find out!

On what date will the Serie A match between Inter Milan and Sassuolo be played?

The Serie A match between Inter Milan and Sassuolo will be played on October 8, Saturday.

Where will the Serie A match between Inter Milan and Sassuolo be played?

The Serie A match between Inter Milan and Sassuolo will be played at the Mapei Stadium.

What time will the Serie A match between Inter Milan and Sassuolo begin?

The Serie A match between Inter Milan and Sassuolo will begin at 6:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Serie A match between Inter Milan and Sassuolo?

The Serie A match between Inter Milan and Sassuolo will be telecast on the Sports 18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Serie A match between Inter Milan and Sassuolo?

The Serie A match between Inter Milan and Sassuolo will be streamed live on the Voot app and JioTV.

Predicted Starting Line-up:

Inter Milan Predicted Starting Line-up: Handanovic (Gk), Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni; Darmian, Barella, Asllani, Calhanoglu, Dimarco, Martinez, Dzeko

Sassuolo Predicted Starting Line-up: Consigli (Gk), Toljan, Erlic, Ferrari (c), Oliveira Da Silva, Frattesi, Lopez, Thorstvedt, Konradsen Ceide, Pinamonti, Lauriente

Read all the Latest Sports News and Breaking News here