Saudi Arabia or South Africa? Cristiano Ronaldo Stumbles over Al Nassr Mega-move

Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo made a slip of the tongue over his megabucks new deal on Tuesday when he seemed to say he had moved to South Africa rather than Saudi Arabia, home of his latest club Al Nassr.

“It’s not the end of my career to come to South Africa," he told media, as he was presented at the Riyadh club where thousands of fans feted his signing for an estimated 200 million euros.

🎥 || @Cristiano talks about how difficult the Saudi League 🇸🇦 pic.twitter.com/aeAuG7Zeu9— AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) January 3, 2023

Ronaldo, 37, who has played all his career in Europe, made the blunder when speaking of the offers that he said flooded in from around the globe after his departure from Manchester United.

“I had many offers in Europe, many in Brazil, Australia, the US, even in Portugal," said the Portuguese forward, who arrived in the capital of oil-rich Saudi Arabia late on Monday.

Ronaldo received a thunderous reception at a packed, 25,000-capacity Mrsool Park, which erupted in cheers and pyrotechnics as he appeared in Al Nassr’s yellow and blue kit.

Ronaldo described himself as a “unique player" and insisted his career was not over as he arrived at his new club Al Nassr, in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

“I’m a unique player. It’s good to come here, I broke all the records there (in Europe) and I want to break a few records here," Ronaldo told media at Al Nassr’s Mrsool Park stadium.

“I’m coming here to win, to play, to enjoy, to be part of the success of the country and culture of the country," he added.

Ronaldo said he turned down a swathe of offers from Europe and elsewhere to join the deep-pocketed Saudis.

“In Europe my work is done," he said, adding: “I had many offers in Europe, many in Brazil, Australia, the US, even in Portugal.

“Many clubs tried to sign me but I gave my word to this club, for the opportunity to have not only football but (to be) part of this amazing country. And for me it was a challenge."

