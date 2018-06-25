Saudi Arabia vs Egypt, FIFA World Cup 2018 in Volgograd: Late Saudi Arabia Goal Clinches it Against Salah's Egypt

Commentary:

Catch all the live updates from the Group A match between Saudi Arabia and Egypt at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

90:From the right wing Amr Warda tries to find anyone at the far post but his cross floats out.

90:Neither team can find any organized attack right now as the clock winds down.

90:Four minutes of injury time left in the World Cup for Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

89:Salem Aldawsari races up the left and has a deft dribble before running out of room.

87:Hussain Almoqahwi tries an acrobatic effort off a pass from Yasir Alshahrani but his effort goes out.

86:Ahmed Fathi receives a caution for a challenge on Mohamed Abdelshafy.

85:Mohamed Salah tries another run near half but is beyond the defense again before the pass comes.

84:Late flag and whistle for the winger receiving a pass well ahead of the high defensive line.

81:Salem Aldawsari rises to receive a cross at the back post but Essam El Hadary covers the header.

81:Mahmoud Kahraba enters for Mahmoud Trezeguet.

80:The effort goes straight into the wall and out.

80:Yahia Alshehri enters for Fahad Almuwallad.

79:A rare physical challenge comes in from Ahmed Fathi and sets up another free kick.

78:Ahmed Hegazy tries to chip a cross to the far post but Saudi Arabia heads it out for a corner that is taken short and cleared upfield.

76:In attack Egypt have four players forward in the box and a single defender sitting deep.

74:Salman Alfaraj kicks it well over the wall and goal.

73:On a quick counter Fahad Almuwallad is fouled in the center 25 yards from goal.

71:Mohamed Elneny takes a shot from the inside right but it does not trouble Yasser Almosailem and sails out for a goal kick. End-to-end action right now.

70:From a corner another header comes in but Essam El Hadary is in perfect position to save the Muhannad Asiri effort at the far post.

69:Mahmoud Trezeguet tries a cross from the byline but Salman Alfaraj controls, juggles and clears it up the field. After going out for a throw, Alfaraj tries a long pass into the box but Essam El Hadary saves the header from Hussain Almoqahwi.

65:Muhannad Asiri enters for Hatan Bahbir.

64:Ramadan Sobhy enters for Samir Saad.

63:Hussain Almoqahwi receives the ball at the top of the box and sends it over the goal. Egypt is kee[ing player forward so there is space between the lines for these deep efforts on goal.

61:Salem Aldawsari has a nice run cleared away and a corner is played short but a cross to the back post does not reach a Saudi Arabian player.

60:Hatan Bahbir hits a shot high into the stadium end from outside the box.

59:Abdullah Otayf slides into Mahmoud Trezeguet to stop an Egyptian attack up the left side.

57:Mahmoud Trezeguet gets his head to a ball in the box but the effort is wide.

56:Salman Alfaraj commits a foul in the right corner and Egypt has their first free kick of the half. Mohamed Salah curls in a low cross but it is cleared away at the near post with a low header.

55:Essam El Hadary gets his fists on a cross but the ball falls right to Marwan Mohsen who sends it high over the goal from 12 yards away.

53:Mohamed Salah intercepts a loose pass on the right but his cross to a mostly empty box is blocked.

52:Saudi Arabia continue to possess around and inside the box. On the right Fahad Almuwallad turns his defender but his centering effort is cleared.

49:Salman Alfaraj swings a high ball to the back side. Motaz Hawsawi goes down and shouts for the penalty but no call for the defender.

48:Twice Saudi Arabia cannot find the final ball down the right side through Mohamed Alburayk or Salman Alfaraj .

46:Other than the late Egypt substitution no changes at half for either team.

45:Salman Alfaraj converts a video-reviewed penalty deep into injury time and Saudi Arabia heads into the locker room with something to show for a strong late push in the first half. Egypt could have had more goals with better finishing but the scoreline reflects an even first half.

45:Salman Alfaraj steps into the left-footed kick. Essam El Hadary dives the wrong way and the ball settles into the left side of the net. Saudi Arabia have their first goal of the World Cup!

45:Salman Alfaraj stands over the spot ready to try to level the score.

45:Ali Gabr receives a yellow card for his work on Fahad Almuwallad that set up the penalty.

45:Referee Wilmar Roldan heads off the field to look at the video screen and examine the incident between Ali Gabr and Fahad Almuwallad.

45:Ali Gabr has his hands on the back of Fahad Almuwallad who goes to ground as a pass is played in on the left side of the box. Referee Wilmar Roldan signals for a penalty kick and listens to the Video Assistant Referee before the kick is taken.

45:Three minutes injury time given.

43:After all of that action Egypt goalkeeper Essam El Hadary takes a brief injury break.

41:Nothing comes of the corner thanks to calm Egyptian defending with the ball in and around the 6-yard box.

41:Fahad Almuwallad lines up and hits a low shot. Essam El Hadary dives to his right and deflects the ball into the bar and Saudi Arabia cannot put in the rebound.

39:Yasir Alshahrani tries a cross from the left side of the box. The ball goes behind Ahmed Fathi and into his right arm. Referee Wilmar Roldan signals a penalty.

38:Another left corner taken and cleared upfield but Egypt cannot counter behind it.

37:Salman Alfaraj shoots from the center of the box but his effort deflects off Ahmed Hegazy and out for a corner.

34:Mahmoud Trezeguet has two chances at the same right-footed curler aimed at the top right corner of the goal but both efforts sail high and wide. The left winger continues to find space with the defense preoccupied by Mohamed Salah in the center.

33:Mohamed Alburayk and Hatan Bahbir work it in the right corner but the defense clears it away before the right-back can put in a cross or cut it back.

31:After a cross is cleared out for a corner kick, Salman Alfaraj curls in the ball from the left corner but hits it over the box. The cross in from the other side goes directly out and over the byline.

26:Egypt look the more active and adventurous side so far which is mostly down to Mohamed Salah making smart runs behind a high defensive line.

24:After an Egyptian attack gets cleared away, Mohamed Salah runs onto another long ball and tries to chip over the onrushing goalkeeper but this time his effort at the open net goes wide to the right.

22:Mohamed Salah makes another run down the center on a long pass from his own half. Yasser Almosailem runs to the edge of the box but cannot reach the ball before the Liverpool winger calmly lobs it over his head.

21:Hussain Almoqahwi curls a short cross in from the right corner but Essam El Hadary catches in front of his goal.

20:Mohamed Salah has been drifting all across the Saudi Arabia back line and is only inches offside making a run down the left channel.

16:Mohamed Salah runs onto a ball in his own half and sends it forward into space but Motaz Hawsawi beats him in a foot race and clears back to goalkeeper Yasser Almosailem.

15:Saudi Arabia counter through Salem Aldawsari who takes the ball from the center of the pitch all the way to the top of the Egypt box. His right-footed effort sails over the bar.

13:Unlike the start of other Group A games, both teams have yet to commit a foul or put in a rough challenge of note.

12:Salem Aldawsari has a go from distance in the left channel but his attempt flies high over the goal.

10:Mahmoud Trezeguet tries a cross from the byline but his pass is behind the runners through the middle and cleared upfield.

8:Yasir Alshahrani dribbles in space along the left side of the box and his cross is blocked for the first corner of the game for Saudi Arabia.

6:Mohamed Alburayk makes a run but he cannot reach a long pass near the back post.

3:Hussain Almoqahwi has a shot from outside the box but drags the right-footer wide to the left. Out for a goal kick.

2:Unlike the tighter defensive structure from the start of earlier group games, both teams have their full-backs pushing forward already trying to find options along the wing.

1:Saudi Arabia begin from the left

0:Saudi Arabia wear bright green shirts, shorts and socks. Egypt wear white shirts, black shorts, white socks.

0:Saudi Arabia hear their anthem first, Egypt second.

0:Egypt (4-2-3-1) XI: El Hadary – Fathi, Gabr, Hegazy, Abdelshafy – Elneny, Hamed – Salah, Said, Trezeguet – Mohsen

0:Saudi Arabia (4-5-1) XI: Almosailem – Alburayk, O. Hawsawi, M. Hawsawi, Alshahrani – Bahbir, Alfaraj, Otayf, Almoqahwi, Aldawsari – Almuwallad

0:Group A play ends this afternoon with Saudi Arabia taking on Egypt in Volgograd Arena. It has certainly been a difficult tournament for both teams but the lack of pressure on the match today could lead to a more relaxed and open game than either has managed so far against superior Russian and Uruguayan opposition. Even though the countries share an aquatic border to the east of Egypt, they belong to separate confederations and have never met in the World Cup. As impressive and difficult and rare as qualification for the World Cup can be – ask the United States or Chile or Italy – both teams will have hoped to have done better in 2018.

Saudi Arabia had the worst possible start a team could have, losing 5-0 to hosts Russia in the opening game of the tournament. Though it now appears that the Russian team was underrated by football experts, Saudi Arabian manager Juan Antonio Pizzi would not have thought his side was five goals worse than the Russians 11 days ago. His team has yet to score in either match, losing 1-0 to Uruguay in the second group stage game while managing only 2 shots on target. Losing matches in the World Cup is not a new thing for Saudi Arabia but their dismal record (8 losses, 2 draws in the last 10 matches) could motivate the team to try for the three points today.

Egypt had higher hopes this year and would have dreamed somewhat practically for a strong start to group play against favorites Uruguay. Even with star Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah unavailable for the first matchday after suffering a shoulder injury in the UEFA Champions League final, the Egyptian defense held the Uruguayan attack scoreless until an 89th minute header from Jose Gimenez broke the tie. In the next match against Russia, full-back Ahmed Fathi was unlucky in gifting the hosts an own goal to open the scoring in a 3-1 defeat. Salah started and found the back of the net from a penalty kick in the losing effort as the Russian win advanced them to the knockout round and eliminated Egypt from advancing out of the group.

Egypt has never won a game at the World Cup so the opportunity to at least make history could provide some consolation. This is the third place game in Group A and both sides will have national pride at stake knowing it could be four or more years until the world stops to watch them play football again. The Gulf of Aqaba derby will hopefully bring joy to at least one country today.