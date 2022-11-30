Saudi Arabia vs Mexico Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Starting XIs for Saudi Arabia vs Mexico, FIFA World Cup, December 1

Saudi Arabia and Mexico will clash in a do-or-die encounter on Thursday. Both teams need to win this match or they will be eliminated from the tournament.

The situation is more precarious for El Tri as they also have to hope that other results go their way. Gerardo Martino’s side hasn’t won any match so far in the tournament and were very average against Argentina.

Moreover, Martino will be forced to look for a replacement for veteran Andres Guardado who was forced off after just 42 minutes against Argentina due to an apparent muscular problem. Raul Jimenez is also set for a recall and will want to have a memorable 100th match for Mexico.

Herve Renard will also be forced to make some changes as Abdulelah Al-Malki picked up his second yellow card against Poland. Nawaf Al-Abed could start for Saudi Arabia in place of Al-Malki.

Ahead of the FIFA World Cup match between Saudi Arabia and Mexico, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the match between Saudi Arabia and Mexico be played?

The match between Saudi Arabia and Mexico will be played on December 1, Thursday.

Where will the match between Saudi Arabia and Mexico be played?

The match between Saudi Arabia and Mexico will be played at the Lusail Stadium.

What time will the match between Saudi Arabia and Mexico begin?

The match between Saudi Arabia and Mexico will begin at 12:30 am IST, on December 1.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Saudi Arabia and Mexico?

The match between Saudi Arabia and Mexico will be telecast on the Sports 18 Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Saudi Arabia and Mexico?

The match between Saudi Arabia and Mexico will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website for free.

Saudi Arabia vs Mexico Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Saleh Al-Shehri

Vice-Captain: Raul Jimenez

Suggested Playing XI for Saudi Arabia vs Mexico Dream11 Fantasy Team:

GK: Mohammed Al-Owais

DEF: Mohammed Al-Burayk, Jorge Sanchez, Cesar Montes, Hector Moreno

MID: Mohamed Kanno, Hector Herrera, Jesus Gallardo

ST: Firas Al Buraikan, Saleh Al-Shehri, Raul Jimenez

Probable Starting Line-up:

Saudi Arabia Probable Starting Line-up: Mohammed Al-Owais, Mohammed Al-Burayk, Ali Al-Bulaihi, Hassan Tambakti, Saud Abdulhamid, Abdulellah Al-Malki, Mohamed Kanno, Nawaf Al-Abed, Salem-Al-Dawsari, Saleh Al-Shehri, Firas Al Buraikan

Mexico Probable Starting Line-up: Guillermo Ochoa, Jorge Sanchez, Cesar Montes, Hector Moreno, Jesus Gallardo, Kevin Alvarez, Hector Herrera, Luis Chavez, Hirving Lozano, Raul Jimenez, Alexis Vega

