Saudi Arabia vs Mexico Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch FIFA World Cup Match Live

The race to qualify for last-16 is heating up in Group C of the FIFA World Cup. In a high-stakes fixture of Group C, Saudi Arabia and Mexico will battle to stay alive in the tournament. Both teams are coming into this match after suffering comprehensive defeats in their previous matches.

While Argentina routed Mexico 2-0, Poland humbled Saudi Arabia by a similar margin. Herve Renard’s side were brought crashing back down to earth when they were defeated by an impressive Poland team. But Saudi Arabia can still seal a historic spot in the knockout round if they put in an inspired performance and defeat Mexico.

El Tri have progressed to the knockout stages of every World Cup since 1994, but Gerardo Martino’s side are now facing the prospect of elimination from the group stage itself. With their backs against the wall, Mexico will pose a tough challenge for Saudi Arabia. This match has all the makings of a thrilling contest.

Ahead of the FIFA World Cup match between Saudi Arabia and Mexico, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the match between Saudi Arabia and Mexico be played?

The match between Saudi Arabia and Mexico will be played on December 1, Thursday.

Where will the match between Saudi Arabia and Mexico be played?

The match between Saudi Arabia and Mexico will be played at the Lusail Stadium.

What time will the match between Saudi Arabia and Mexico begin?

The match between Saudi Arabia and Mexico will begin at 12:30 am IST, on December 1.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Saudi Arabia and Mexico?

The match between Saudi Arabia and Mexico will be telecast on the Sports 18 Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Saudi Arabia and Mexico?

The match between Saudi Arabia and Mexico will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website for free.

Saudi Arabia Probable Starting Line-up: Mohammed Al-Owais, Mohammed Al-Burayk, Ali Al-Bulaihi, Hassan Tambakti, Saud Abdulhamid, Abdulellah Al Malki, Mohamed Kanno, Nawaf Al-Abed, Salem-Al-Dawsari, Saleh Al-Shehri, Firas Al Buraikan

Mexico Probable Starting Line-up: Guillermo Ochoa, Jorge Sanchez, Cesar Montes, Hector Moreno, Jesus Gallardo, Kevin Alvarez, Hector Herrera, Luis Chavez, Hirving Lozano, Raul Jimenez, Alexis Vega

