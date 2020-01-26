- Municipal Corporations 9/10
- TRS 8
- INC 0
- BJP 1
- AIMIM 0
- OTH 0
- MUNICIPALITIES 114/120
- TRS 96
- INC 9
- BJP 3
- AIMIM 2
- OTH 4
Saudi Arabia Wealth Fund in Talks to Buy Newcastle United for £340million
Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund are planning to buy Newcastle United off Mike Ashley for about £340 million.
Newcastle United (Photo Credit: Reuters)
London: Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund is in talks to buy English football club Newcastle United for about £340 million, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters, confirming a report in the Wall Street Journal earlier on Saturday.
British billionaire Mike Ashley, who made his fortune from sportswear retailer Sports Direct (renamed Frasers Group (FRAS.L) last month) has owned Newcastle United since 2007.
Saudi's Public Investment Fund together with a group led by British financier Amanda Staveley, are in discussions to buy the Premier League club, but the talks were at a delicate stage and could fall apart, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters.
A spokesman for Newcastle United declined to comment on Saturday. Saudi's Public Investment Fund was not immediately available for comment, nor were representatives for Ashley or Staveley.
Newcastle United has been up for sale for a number of years. Three years ago, Staveley's firm PCP Capital Partners made an offer for it for a reported 250 million pounds but the talks broke down.
In 2019, Newcastle United was rumoured to be on the brink of being bought by Abu Dhabi billionaire Sheikh Khaled bin Zayed Al Nehayan, but that deal did not go ahead either.
Ashley, who owns a controlling stake in the club, has not always been popular among fans, and thousands have been staying away from matches this season to protest at his ownership.
Around a third of English football clubs are under foreign ownership. Premier League clubs Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United are all in American hands, while Manchester City is owned by the Abu Dhabi United Group.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Michelin Energy XM2+ Tyre – Safety, Handling, Performance Tested
-
Tuesday 14 January , 2020 LG G8X ThinQ Dual-Screen Review: The Future is Not Here
-
Monday 13 January , 2020 Lenovo ThinkPad X1: World's First Foldable Laptop
-
Tuesday 14 January , 2020 Honda SP 125 First Ride Review |Worthy Replacement for the CB Shine SP
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'I Massage My Face with Sweat': PM Modi Reveals the Secret Behind His 'Glowing' Skin
- Transfer News and Rumours LIVE: Latest Updates From Liverpool, Chelsea, Man United, Arsenal, Man City, Real Madrid, Barcelona
- Donald Trump's New Space Force Logo is Eerily Similar to Star Trek's Starfleet Command
- Pakistan Thump Sloppy Bangladesh for Twenty20 Series Win
- PUBG Mobile: Season 12 Leaks Confirm 2nd Anniversary Royale Pass Theme