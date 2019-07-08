Saviour Gama Signs Contract Extension with FC Goa
Saviour Gama signed a contract extension with FC Goa that will keep the youngster with the Indian Super League franchise till 2021.
Saviour Gama signed a contract extension with FC Goa (Photo Credit: ISL)
Panaji: Saviour Gama inked a contract extension pact with Indian Super League (ISL) franchise FC Goa, it was announced Monday.
The 22-year-old left-back was one of the four players to make the step up to FC Goa's first team from Clifford Miranda's developmental squad which won the Goa Football Association (GFA) Professional League in the 2018-19 season.
Alongside Mohammad Nawaz, Liston Colaco and Princeton Rebello, Gama made the step up to senior football on the national stage, making six appearances in the ISL and the Super Cup, said a media statement which announced the contract extension.
Your Saviour is here to stay!
Saviour Gama extends his contract until 2021 to help us build towards the future. #Gama2021 #NowWeRise pic.twitter.com/WghkxFHPYG
— FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) July 8, 2019
Courtesy the extension, Gama will now remain with the club till the summer of 2021.
"I'm very happy to be staying here at the club. I hope I can improve a lot more in the next two years and beyond. I've been in Goa my whole life, and was born here. It's my home," said Gama.
"He deserved this contract extension and I hope Saviour takes this opportunity to improve even further," said Derrick Pereira, Head of Youth Development and Technical Director at FC Goa.
