SC East Bengal Part Ways With Robbie Fowler, Hire Manuel ‘Manolo’ Diaz as New Coach

SC East Bengal have announced that they have agreed to mutually terminate Robbie Fowler’s contract as head coach, just two months before the start of the Indian Super League (ISL) season.

The Kolkata giants took to Twitter to announce Robbie Fowler and his coaching staff’s departure. “SC East Bengal, can confirm that the club has agreed with Robbie Fowler to a mutual termination of the head coach’s contract. We wish Robbie all the best with his future endeavours and look forward to his continued association with Shree Cement Limited," they wrote.

SC East Bengal can confirm that the club has agreed with Robbie Fowler to a mutual termination of the head coach’s contract.We wish Robbie all the best with his future endeavours and look forward to his continued association with Shree Cement Limited.#ThankYouGaffer pic.twitter.com/rcyHo2L125 — SC East Bengal (@sc_eastbengal) September 8, 2021

Under the former Liverpool striker’s tutelage, the red and gold brigade finished ninth last season with just three wins under their belt.

Meanwhile, Former Real Madrid Castilla coach Manuel ‘Manolo’ Diaz has been appointed as the new head coach.

SC East Bengal is proud to welcome former Real Madrid Castilla coach Manuel ‘Manolo’ Diaz as the new head coach for the Hero Indian Super League 2021-22 season.#HolaManolo #TheRealManolo #JoyEastBengal #WeAreSCEB pic.twitter.com/akh7zvjGgK— SC East Bengal (@sc_eastbengal) September 8, 2021

The Spanish coach has been roped in for the Indian Super League 2021-22 season. The 53-year old’s latest stint was with Real Madrid Castilla during the 2018-19 season.

“In Madrid, we say ‘winning is in our DNA’. We love the pressure and expectation that comes with coaching a big club,” Manolo said upon his appointment.

“Time is short and there is a long and difficult road ahead, but we will do our best to deliver good performances for all SC East Bengal fans.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here