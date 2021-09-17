ISL Transfer News: SC East Bengal to Buy Back Bright Enobakhare in January Transfer Window

SC East Bengal is currently busy preparing its team ahead of the Indian Super League (ISL) after they last month confirmed their participation. The transfer window has already closed, and the club officials have managed to rope in a whole host of players for the upcoming ISL season beginning on November 19. East Bengal has also replaced their coach Robbie Fowler with Manolo Diaz of Spain. After the arrival of the former Real Madrid youth coach, the red and gold brigade has roped in several big names.

Nigerian forward Daniel Chima Chukwu joined East Bengal on Thursday, becoming Manolo’s fourth foreign recruit. Australian defender Tomislav Mrcela, Croatian centre-back Franjo Prce and Slovenian midfielder Amir Derviševic are the other three.

According to reports, East Bengal is also looking to make the most of the January transfer window and buy back Nigerian striker Bright Enobakhare from Coventry City. The 23-year-old left East Bengal recently to join the English club. Enobakhare was with the Indian club for the remainder of last season earlier this year.

The Nigerian forward’s agreement with Coventry City is until 2023, and East Bengal might have to pay a hefty amount for his transfer in January.

East Bengal’s last-minute entry into the ISL 2021-22 edition has posed a greater challenge for the club. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had to broker a peace deal between East Bengal and its investor Shree Cement which desired to pull out of the one-year-old deal.

“I then requested them [Shree Cement] to continue for the sake of the millions of East Bengal fans who will be greatly distressed if the team fails to play the ISL this season,” Banerjee had said last month, according to The Hindu, after the Rajasthan-based manufacturer agreed to back the West Bengal club for ISL.

East Bengal had finished on the 9th spot in the last season.

