Scantily-Dressed Woman Invades Pitch During Liverpool vs Tottenham Champions League Final

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi
Rajnath SinghDefence
Amit ShahHome Affairs
Nitin GadkariRoad Transport & Highways, Micro Small & Medium Enterprises
D V Sadananda GowdaChemicals & Fertilizers
Nirmala SitharamanFinance, Corporate Affairs
Ramvilas PaswanConsumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution
Narendra Singh TomarAgriculture & Farmers Welfare, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj
Ravi Shankar PrasadLaw & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology
Harsimrat Kaur BadalFood Processing Industries
Thawar Chand GehlotSocial Justice & Empowerment
S JaishankarExternal Affairs
Ramesh Pokhriyal NishankHuman Resource Development
Arjun MundaTribal Affairs
Smriti IraniWomen & Child Development, Textiles
Harsh VardhanHealth & Family Welfare, Science & Technology, Earth Sciences
Prakash JavadekarEnvironment Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting
Piyush GoyalRailways, Commerce & Industry
Dharmendra Pradhan Petroleum & Natural Gas, Steel
Mukhtar Abbas NaqviMinority Affairs
Pralhad JoshiParliamentary Affairs, Coal, Mines
Dr Mahendra Nath PandeySkill Development & Entrepreneurship
Arvind SawantHeavy Industries & Public Enterprise
Giriraj SinghAnimal Husbandry Dairying & Fisheries
Gajendra Singh ShekhawatJal Shakti
Santosh Kumar GangwarLabour & Employment
Rao Inderjit SinghMinistry of Statistics & Program Implementation, Planning
Shripad Yesso NaikAYUSH
Dr Jitendra SinghDevelopment of North Eastern Region, Prime Minister's Office, Personnel Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy, Space
Kiren RijijuYouth Affairs & Sports
Prahlad Singh PatelCulture, Tourism
R K SinghPower, New & Renewable Energy
Hardeep Singh PuriHousing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation
Mansukh L MandaviyaShipping
Faggan Singh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
Scantily-Dressed Woman Invades Pitch During Liverpool vs Tottenham Champions League Final
Russian model Kinsey Wolanski invaded the Champions League final between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur in the 18th minute in Madrid.
Pitch invader Kinsey Wolanski said she was "streaking the Champions League". (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...
Madrid: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool was a highly-anticipated UEFA Champions League final with top players set for mini battles on the pitch for the elusive European trophy at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid on Saturday. However, 18 minutes into the match, the pitch was invaded by a scantily-dressed Russian woman.
Liverpool's Egyptian star Mohamed Salah put Liverpool ahead as early as two minutes in the game courtesy a penalty awarded for handball offence against Moussa Sissoko.
And as Liverpool and Tottenham players were battling for the ball, the play was halted as the invader ran across the pitch and reached the half-way line as shocked players looked at her.
The streaker is Kinsey Wolanski, a Russian model. Wolanski was wearing a revealing black outfit, that left little to imagination, and had 'Vitaly Uncensored' written on it.
Vitaly Uncensored is an x-rated website, whose YouTube channel is run by Vitaly Zdorovetskiy. Zdorovetskiy was a pitch invader during the 2014 World Cup final, for which he was arrested.
The play was not halted for a lot of time as the stewards chased Wolanski and took her away.
Big finals being invaded on the pitch is now becoming very common and groups have been spreading nuisance by putting such examples.
Last year during the final of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, members of Pussy Riot, a protest art-group, had invaded the pitch and one of them even hi-fived Kylian Mbappe.
Wolanski meanwhile took to Instagram to post a video of her pitch invasion and of her being escorted out of the stadium and captioned it, "STREAKING THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE! Life is for living, do crazy things that you will remember forever."
She also posted a photograph of Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks looking at her while she was being taken away by the stewards and captioned it, "Did I distract #8 a little too much?"
Liverpool's Egyptian star Mohamed Salah put Liverpool ahead as early as two minutes in the game courtesy a penalty awarded for handball offence against Moussa Sissoko.
And as Liverpool and Tottenham players were battling for the ball, the play was halted as the invader ran across the pitch and reached the half-way line as shocked players looked at her.
The streaker is Kinsey Wolanski, a Russian model. Wolanski was wearing a revealing black outfit, that left little to imagination, and had 'Vitaly Uncensored' written on it.
Pitch Invader LOOOLL #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/ebKcQjatLd— 🔮™️ (@iseekwisdm) June 1, 2019
Vitaly Uncensored is an x-rated website, whose YouTube channel is run by Vitaly Zdorovetskiy. Zdorovetskiy was a pitch invader during the 2014 World Cup final, for which he was arrested.
The play was not halted for a lot of time as the stewards chased Wolanski and took her away.
Big finals being invaded on the pitch is now becoming very common and groups have been spreading nuisance by putting such examples.
Last year during the final of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, members of Pussy Riot, a protest art-group, had invaded the pitch and one of them even hi-fived Kylian Mbappe.
Wolanski meanwhile took to Instagram to post a video of her pitch invasion and of her being escorted out of the stadium and captioned it, "STREAKING THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE! Life is for living, do crazy things that you will remember forever."
She also posted a photograph of Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks looking at her while she was being taken away by the stewards and captioned it, "Did I distract #8 a little too much?"
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Is This a Jump Too Far?
-
Wednesday 08 May , 2019
Hero Xpulse 200, XPulse 200T First Ride Review
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Samsung Galaxy M30 Review: Xiaomi And Realme Better Watch Out
-
Tuesday 07 May , 2019
Hero Xtreme 200S First Ride Review
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
Samsung Galaxy A70 Review: Well Grounded Offering Made For Media Lovers
OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Is This a Jump Too Far?
Wednesday 08 May , 2019 Hero Xpulse 200, XPulse 200T First Ride Review
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Samsung Galaxy M30 Review: Xiaomi And Realme Better Watch Out
Tuesday 07 May , 2019 Hero Xtreme 200S First Ride Review
Monday 13 May , 2019 Samsung Galaxy A70 Review: Well Grounded Offering Made For Media Lovers
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PUBG Mobile: Best Weapons in the Game, Feat. AWM Sniper, MK14 SMG and More
- IAF Installs Rafale Fighter Jet Model Outside Air Chief’s Akbar Road Residence
- Hyundai Venue Compact SUV First Drive Review – Small Wonder
- In Kolkata, a College Admission Form Allows You to Choose 'Humanity' as Religion
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Kids Start to Warm to Project World Cup, with a Dash of IPL!
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results