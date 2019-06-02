Scantily-Dressed Woman Invades Pitch During Liverpool vs Tottenham Champions League Final

Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool was a highly-anticipated UEFA Champions League final with top players set for mini battles on the pitch for the elusive European trophy at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid on Saturday. However, 18 minutes into the match, the pitch was invaded by a scantily-dressed Russian woman.Liverpool's Egyptian star Mohamed Salah put Liverpool ahead as early as two minutes in the game courtesy a penalty awarded for handball offence against Moussa Sissoko.And as Liverpool and Tottenham players were battling for the ball, the play was halted as the invader ran across the pitch and reached the half-way line as shocked players looked at her.The streaker is Kinsey Wolanski, a Russian model. Wolanski was wearing a revealing black outfit, that left little to imagination, and had 'Vitaly Uncensored' written on it.Vitaly Uncensored is an x-rated website, whose YouTube channel is run by Vitaly Zdorovetskiy. Zdorovetskiy was a pitch invader during the 2014 World Cup final, for which he was arrested.The play was not halted for a lot of time as the stewards chased Wolanski and took her away.Big finals being invaded on the pitch is now becoming very common and groups have been spreading nuisance by putting such examples.Last year during the final of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, members of Pussy Riot, a protest art-group, had invaded the pitch and one of them even hi-fived Kylian Mbappe.Wolanski meanwhile took to Instagram to post a video of her pitch invasion and of her being escorted out of the stadium and captioned it, "STREAKING THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE! Life is for living, do crazy things that you will remember forever."She also posted a photograph of Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks looking at her while she was being taken away by the stewards and captioned it, "Did I distract #8 a little too much?"