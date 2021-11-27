SCEB vs ATKMB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s ISL 2021-22 match between SC East Bengal and ATK Mohun Bagan: The stage is set for the first Kolkata derby of the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22, as SC East Bengal lock horns with ATK Mohun Bagan in one of the most crunching encounter of the championship on Saturday, November 27. The high-octane match between the two arch rivals will be hosted at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama and the game kicks off at 07:30 PM IST.

ATK Mohun Bagan drubbed Kerala Blasters FC 4-2 in their season opener, while SC East Bengal could only salvage a 1-1 draw against Jamshedpur FC in their inaugural game. Mohun Bagan are currently on the second place, whereas their crosstown rivals are four places down at sixth after the first round of fixtures.

Both Antonio Lopez Habas and Manuel Diaz’s men will be keen to register their first win against each other, as bragging rights are at stake apart from three important points.

Here are the details about today’s ISL 2021-22 encounter between SC East Bengal and ATK Mohun Bagan:

SCEB vs ATKMB Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s ISL 2021-22 match 9 between SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan.

SCEB vs ATKMB Live Streaming

The match between SC East Bengal and ATK Mohun Bagan is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

SCEB vs ATKMB Match Details

The match between SC East Bengal and ATK Mohun Bagan will be played on Saturday, November 27, at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, in Vasco da Gama, Goa. The game will kick-off at 07:30 pm (IST).

SCEB vs ATKMB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Antonio Perosevic

Vice-Captain: Roy Krishna

Goalkeeper: Arindam Bhattacharya

Defenders: Hira Mondal, Franjo Prce, Sumit Rathi, Pritam Kotal

Midfielders: Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Hugo Boumous, Liston Colaco

Strikers: Daniel Chukwu, Roy Krishna, Antonio Perosevic

SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan probable XI:

SC East Bengal: Arindam Bhattacharya, Hira Mondal, Franjo Prce, Tomislav Mrcela, Mohammed Rafique, Bikash Jairu, Amir Dervisevic, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Jackichand Singh, Daniel Chukwu, Antonio Perosevic

ATK Mohun Bagan: Amrinder Singh, Sumit Rathi, Tiri, Pritam Kotal, Michael Soosairaj, Hugo Boumous, Joni Kauko, Lenny Rodrigues, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh, Roy Krishna

